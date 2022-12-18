Christmas music 2022: Albums worth a spot in Santa’s sleigh

How does Santa keep his spirits up while traveling around the globe on Christmas eve?

According to an elf insider, he listens to Christmas music on a high-tech music system outfitted on his sleigh. In addition to all the popular albums over the years from Andy Williams, Johnny Mathis, Nat King Cole, Burl Ives, Brenda Lee, Perry Como, and so many others, this year the man in the red suit has plenty of new music to listen to that his elves may be packing for him to listen to or to gift to others. Among them are:

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” by Backstreet Boys: Postponed last year after their cancelled holiday Vegas shows due to COVID, the album is the “boy” band’s first Christmas offering. Featuring three all-new originals, “Christmas In New York,” “Together” and “Happy Days,” the album also includes chestnuts such as “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and Wham’s contemporary “Last Christmas.”

“Santa Baby” by Alicia Keys: Ever since Madonna recorded Eartha Kitt’s popular “Santa Baby” from 1953 back in 1987, she started a trend which continues today with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys naming her first Christmas album “Santa Baby.” Featuring four original songs with a touch of R&B such as “December Back 2 June,” the album also features classics like “The Christmas Song,” “Ave Maria” and, of course, “Santa Baby.”

“Holidays Around the World” by Pentatonix: A perfect choice for Santa as he travels the globe, “Holidays Around the World” is the vocal quintet’s sixth holiday album. True to its title – with 12 tracks, five originals and seven holiday staples – the group worked with special guests of different origins including Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Filipina singer Lea Salonga, Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, and several others including American pop singer Meghan Trainor on “Kid On Christmas.”

“Merry Christmas, Love” by Joss Stone: British soul singer Joss Stone has taken to the studio and self-produced her first Christmas album calling it her “dream project.” Beautifully-recorded in Nashville with her unmistakable voice, the album features two original songs written by Stone – “If You Believe” and “Bring On Christmas Day” – alongside many others such as “Jingle Bells,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Away In A Manger.”

“Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads” by Dave Koz: Popular smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz has brought together his other smooth jazz friends – including pianist David Benoit, trumpeter Rick Braun and guitarist Peter white, as well as the album’s featured vocalist Rebecca Jade – for the disc which celebrates the 25th anniversary of his Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour. The warm sounding ballad album features “The Christmas Waltz,” “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)/Imagine,” “Merry Christmas Darling” and more.

“A Family Christmas” by Matteo, Andrea and Virginia Bocelli: 64-year old operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli has teamed up with his two youngest children, Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10, to record their first album together. It features a range of songs from “Over the Rainbow” to “Buon Natale” and from “Feliz Navidad” to “When Christmas Comes To Town.”

“Estefan Family Christmas” by the Estefans: Following her own solo Christmas album released back in 1993, Gloria has now gathered her daughter Emily and 10-year-old grandson Sasha in the studio to record an album of new songs and classics sung in English and Spanish. It also features a guest appearance by Gloria’s husband Emilio. Songs include “Thankful,” “Run, Little St. Nick,” and “My Favorite Things.”

“Christmas Inferno” by The Trammps: Not everyone’s cup of tea, “Christmas Inferno,” by one of the first disco bands from the 1970s, will help disco fans all over the world get into the holiday groove with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Wonderful Christmastime,” “Joy to the World,” and the added off-season classic “Disco Inferno.”

“Christmas At Home” by Michael W. Smith: Popular Christian artist Michael W. Smith has recorded several Christmas albums, including the new six-track EP “Christmas at Home” inspired by family and thoughts of Christmases past and future. Chosen for the radio, “Christmas Is Here” is written by Smith and his daughter, Anna, that features a chorus of all of Michael and Debbie Smith’s grandchildren.

“Winterlicious” by Debbie Gibson: Releasing her first album while just a teenager, pop darling of the 1980s, Debbie Gibson has remained active over the years and has now released her first-ever holiday album which is surprisingly “winterlicious.” Featuring the up-tempo, original song “Christmas Star” released last year and the equally danceable “Jingle Those Bells,” the album also features a song she co-wrote and performs with Joey McIntyre entitled “Heartbreak Holiday.”

Still, there are other new albums and music to consider which may or may not be in Santa’s sleigh.

While you are not likely to find the following compact discs in your local music store, you can find them as imports online. Irish singer-songwriter Adrea Corr has released “The Christmas Album” featuring new covers of classic Christmas Songs and an original track written by Corr called “Begin Again.” Also, Cliff Richard, one of the most successful British artists of all time, who is the third top-selling artist in the UK Single chart history behind the Beatles and Elvis – has released his first Christmas album in 19 years including classics and new songs like “First Christmas” and “Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year).”

On the soundtrack scene, the Academy Award-winning duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman” have penned original music performed in the film “Spirited,” which made its debut on Apple TV+ then transitioned to theaters. The movie stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also do the singing heard in the music and on compact disc. On streaming networks such as iTunes, you can find Lindsay Lohan’s “Jingle Bell Rock” from her Netflix film “Falling For Christmas.”