Christmas on the Farm star ‘so proud’ of Helen’s Strictly journey

The Countryfile star and mother-of-three made it all the way to the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday evening. While she may not have won the Glitterball Trophy, her Christmas on the Farm co-star Jules Hudson said everyone is “so proud” of her.
Helen said of the experience: “It’s really fun, I’m absolutely loving it, I’m massively out of my comfort zone, it’s alien to me but I really love it and I’m really trying and ultimately all I want to do is learn and have a good time and try and get better.
“I’m so grateful for the support, Rob and Dave send me videos, Jules sends me videos, Peter Wright from the Yorkshire Vet sent me a video, it feels like a family on the farm, we all look out for each other.”
Jules went on to add: “The ‘Farmy Army’ are absolutely behind Helen, we are all so proud of what she’s doing and not unaware of the pressures that come with it.
“But my goodness me she is putting everything in to it and it’s amazing to watch.”
READ MORE: Gorka Marquez predicted to ‘quit’ by fans after Strictly loss
“They just love to bring back a few more animals, they can’t resist them and there’s bound to be some new arrivals as we are on air.”
To celebrate, the farm will be transformed and Jules paid tribute to the v”very creature” team who decorate.
“They transform a beautiful but very functional agricultural space into an open air studio that has to cope with wind, rain and snow and animals but they do it brilliantly,” he dished.
“At night when all the lights are on it does feel quite cosy even though it can be minus something and it works a treat and we can bring in all the different elements that makes the show such fun.”
Source link