Christmas on the Farm star ‘so proud’ of Helen’s Strictly journey

The Countryfile star and mother-of-three made it all the way to the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday evening. While she may not have won the Glitterball Trophy, her Christmas on the Farm co-star Jules Hudson said everyone is “so proud” of her.

Helen said of the experience: “It’s really fun, I’m absolutely loving it, I’m massively out of my comfort zone, it’s alien to me but I really love it and I’m really trying and ultimately all I want to do is learn and have a good time and try and get better.

“I’m so grateful for the support, Rob and Dave send me videos, Jules sends me videos, Peter Wright from the Yorkshire Vet sent me a video, it feels like a family on the farm, we all look out for each other.”

Jules went on to add: “The ‘Farmy Army’ are absolutely behind Helen, we are all so proud of what she’s doing and not unaware of the pressures that come with it.

“But my goodness me she is putting everything in to it and it’s amazing to watch.”

READ MORE: Gorka Marquez predicted to ‘quit’ by fans after Strictly loss