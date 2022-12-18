Cloud Enterprise Management Market Business Overview 2022, and

In accordance with the Cloud Enterprise Management market is set to grow at a CAGR of 30.7% over a forecast period (2022-2030).

Rising trends of enterprise mobility and wearables are spurring demand across the cloud enterprise management market. For instance, according to a study, employees wearing smart devices have been more productive in their jobs. It has been found that there is an increase of 8.5% in productivity and 3.5% more satisfaction with their jobs.

Enterprise content management (ECM) solutions empower an organization to take full advantage of the customer information and the company knowledge embedded in its content. ECM solutions capture, store, activate, analyze, and automate business content, by providing new value from data, which was previously unstructured and unavailable.

The “Cloud Enterprise Management Market” Report includes qualitative and quantifiable insights into the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting global market growth. The examination contains complete statistical market data on the major companies, as well as revenue forecasts. The Cloud Enterprise Management market study also includes information on the sales growth of many regional and country-level markets, as well as the competitive landscape and specific company analysis for the forecast period. The market report observes future growth aspects as well as the current status of market share, penetration of various types, technologies, applications, and geographies through 2030.

Cloud Enterprise Management Market Leading Players:

IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, HP, Box, Epicor Software

Recent Development:

June 2019 – Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database. By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud, the partnership delivers a highly-optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience.

January 2019 – Alfresco, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software and Tech Mahindra, a digital transformation, consulting and re-engineering specialist, announced the extension of their global partnership and the development of new solution frameworks built on the Alfresco Digital Business Platform to meet the needs of today’s digital customer by simplifying content creation, access, sharing, and review.

This Research Considers the following Regions on Prime focus:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Regional Overview:

China and Japan are expected to be the fastest growing cloud enterprise management market, owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies. North America is expected to capture the largest cloud enterprise management market share, owing to well-developed cloud enterprise management. Europe and APAC are also expected to gain substantial cloud enterprise management market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications in multiple organisations.

Global Cloud Enterprise Management Market Segmentation:

By type:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By service:

Professional

Managed

By application:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Year Considered Estimating the Market Size:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

