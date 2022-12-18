Cloud Storage Gateway Market to See Booming Growth | Emulex,

Cloud Storage Gateway

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Amazon Web Services (United States), Ctera Networks Corporation (New York), Emc Corporation (United States), Emulex Corporation (United States), Hewlett-Packard (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Nasuni (United States), Netapp (United States),

Definition:

Cloud storage gateway (CSG) refer to service used to provide connectivity amongst any information technology environment and cloud storage gateway. CSG aims to deliver safe and smooth integration between supplier and customer. Cloud storage gateway helps to deliver improved connectivity across industries such as electronics and high tech, retail, healthcare, entertainment and media, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Market Drivers:

• Growing Need for Data Encoder

• Increasing Demand to Integrate Local Object Storage with Cloud Storage System

• Increasing Government Spending on Information Communication Technology in Key Countries

Market Trend:

• Continuous Growth in Use of Data

Market Opportunities:

• Increasing Demand for Efficient Recovery and Backup softwareâ€™s

The Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Virtual Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances, Physical Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances, Others), Application (Public cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Others), Component (Hardware, Software solution), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Others), Interface Standard (NFS, SMB, ISCSI, Others), End User (User Group, SMEs, Large enterprises)

Global Cloud Storage Gateway market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

