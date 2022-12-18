Colleagues are looking forward to sharing festive cheer in the

Others enjoy learning about other people’s cultures during the season and listening to festive music while working.

And 64 percent appreciate Christmas cheer in the office even more after two years of disruption due to COVID, with 54 percent excited to be back this festive season.

It also emerged 34 percent, who are not currently spending five days-a-week in the office, would be tempted to commute in more to enjoy the festivities.

Simon Venn, from facilities management company Mitie, which commissioned the study, said: “The pandemic gave workers a chance to reassess how much time they spend in the workplace.

“But with Christmas around the corner, it’s hard to resist the festive spirit the office offers.

“It’s great to see so many people enjoy being with colleagues in the office to celebrate the festivities.

“It shows that having a fulfilling work life is as much about having time to come together with colleagues, as the day-to-day role.”

The survey also found 61 percent think spending time together in the office is a key way of bringing colleagues closer together, with as many as 46 percent describing their workmates as friends.

While 38 percent think it’s more important to spend time with their colleagues at Christmas.