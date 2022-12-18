Contractual Classification Of Cloud Computing Contracts

Cloud computing is a technology that is rapidly developing due

to its benefits like minimizing the costs of operations while

eliminating the burden of managing hardware and software. As cloud

computing spreads to a wider range of users, cloud computing

contracts -contracts that are regarding the performance of the

services offered by cloud computing service providers- are starting

to draw more attention in the legal field. It is essential to

determine the qualification of cloud computing contracts within the

legal framework since this shall affect the legal provisions to be

applied to the disputes arising from such contracts. This article

focuses on the classification of cloud computing contracts in the

Turkish and European legal frameworks.

1. Cloud computing and cloud computing service models

Prior to classifying cloud computing contracts, it is important

to understand what kind of services are provided pursuant to such

contracts and who the parties to the contracts are.

The term “cloud computing” does not have a common

legal definition, and various jurisdictions have different

definitions regarding said term. According to Information

Commissioner’s Office, cloud computing is internet-based

computing that “involves an organization using services – for

example, data storage – provided through the

internet.”1 The Communication European Council has

published statements that cloud computing is defined as storing,

processing, and using data on remotely located computers accessed

over the internet.2 Based upon these definitions, cloud

computing can be understood as everything relating to distributing,

managing, serving; and storing applications, services, and data

relating to these activities.3

The main services cloud computing can provide under these

service system types are virtualization, service-oriented

architecture, and network services.

Virtualization is when software mimics the physical computers to

optimize energy consumption, economize on the physical space that

computers carrying servers will take, and maximize the

capacity.4

Service-oriented architecture is a way to make software

components reusable and interoperable via common interface

standards, rapidly incorporating them into new applications and

making it easier for the user to use different and incompatible

systems together.5

Network services can be defined as applications at the network

application layer that connects users working in offices, branches,

or remote locations to applications and data in a

network.6

If a company is using cloud computing, it is regarded that the

data is kept in a data center reserved by a cloud computing service

provider with infrastructures outside the company. The data centers

may have different cloud service models depending on the type of

services they offer. The

Turkish Data Protection Authority, in its decision dated

23.12.2021, specifically mentioned three main models as services of

cloud computing contracts: Software as a Service

(“SaaS“), Platform as a Service

(“PaaS“), and Infrastructure as a

Service (“IaaS“). 7

The most common cloud computing service model is SaaS, which

allows the user to use an application through the web, and mainly

aims at developing hardware and software while decreasing the total

cost of maintenance and operations.8

On the other hand, PaaS provides services aimed at developers

while decreasing the cost of managing, controlling, and purchasing

hardware and software components while minimizing the

complications. This model allows its user to develop software and

program without the burden of managing a server.

IaaS mostly used in services such as data processing, storing,

and forming a network while it offers its user software and storage

opportunity.9

2. Contractual Status of Cloud Computing Contracts in Turkish

Law

Cloud computing contracts are not regulated as special contracts

under Turkish Law. As seen from the service models and types

mentioned above, the services offered under a cloud computing

contract can expand to a large scope that might fall under various

contract types. Therefore, the type of the agreement may change

depending on who the parties are and what services are offered. To

decide on the characteristics of these contracts, parties and the

nature of the services provided must be considered.

In cloud computing contracts, there is mostly the obligation of

performing duties since the service provider undertakes the

responsibility of processing, securing, and backing up data, as

well as ensuring the safety and maintenance of the hardware and

equipment that is used to keep the data. Some of these obligations

can be undertaken by the cloud computing service provider as

performance obligations under a contract of

mandate. These services include but are not limited to the

obligation to process data, maintain the software, and increase the

bandwidth if requested by the user and the user receiving financial

consultancy through cloud computing.10

On the other hand, users’ data being processed after being

digitalized, and cloud computing users downloading software into

their devices to use cloud computing services are considered as

performances of a work contract by some

scholars.11 However, as a counterargument, some indicate

that this cannot be the case since there is no work created

specifically for the cloud computing service users, rather, it is a

general service and must be considered as an obligation under a

service agreement.12

The dominant view in the Turkish doctrine is that cloud

computing contracts mostly have the characteristics of

lease agreements.13 The basis for this

view is the decision of the German Federal Court, in which the

Court concluded that application service provider (“ASP”)

contracts that allow the provider to temporarily transfer the

online usage of software to the users are considered lease

agreements.14

Some scholars argue that cloud computing contracts are

lease agreements as well, since the cloud

computing service provider leaves the use of the software or the

right to benefit from it to the user, even if it is virtually, same

as the ASP contracts.15 However, according to Turkish

Law of Obligations Article 299, only goods can be subject to lease

agreements. In cloud computing services, computer programs are

subject to transfer of use, and there is serious debate on whether

computer programs can be considered goods. It can be seen that in

some of its decisions, the German Federal Court decided that

computer programs can be classified as goods, yet there is serious

criticism of these decisions amongst scholars.16

Whether computer programs can be considered goods is a subject

of debate, when there is little doubt that computer programs can be

considered as work that can be subject to license agreements under

Article 2 of the Law on Intellectual and Artistic

Works.17 Therefore, it is more likely a safer ground

to consider cloud computing contracts license

agreements rather than lease agreements when

“transfer of use” is the service provided under these

agreements.

As explained above, cloud computing contracts consist of

characteristics of different types of agreements and do not fit

into just one type of contract. The fact that separate services can

be set as the performance obligation in cloud computing contracts

prevents these from being considered under a single type of

contract and makes them sui generis

agreements.18

3. Contractual Status of Cloud Computing Contracts in European

Union Law

In the European Union, there is no specific regulation applied

to cloud computing contracts as well, and the contractual status of

these agreements depends on the classification of the services

provided.

In a comparative study conducted by the European Commission on

cloud computing contracts, evaluations similar to Turkish

scholars’ have been made. This study firstly rules out the

possibility that cloud computing contracts are sales agreements

since only “goods” that are tangible and moveable objects

can be subject to these agreements, and cloud computing contracts

do not fulfil this requirement.19

In this study, different named agreements’ characteristics

have been attributed to cloud computing contracts depending on the

service provided. For example, in a cloud computing contract made

for storage capacity, infrastructure, or third-party applications,

rules applying to service contracts are most

likely to apply in countries such as England, France, Italy, and

the Netherlands.20

On the other hand, work contract regulations

apply where the cloud provider has agreed to perform customized

services for the users; and lease contracts may be

applicable where the provider offers hosting

services.21

Since several types of classification based on the subject

matter of the contract may be applied to cloud contracts, it is

concluded in the Commission’s report that cloud computing

contracts are “sui generis” contracts, as is

also regarded in the Turkish legal doctrine.

4. Conclusion

Both in Turkish Law and European Union Law, cloud computing

contracts are not classified as a special type of contract. Rather,

they are considered sui generis contracts that carry the

characteristics of different types of agreements, such as lease,

employment, and service contracts, depending on the service

provided and the parties of the contract. Therefore, it is

important to understand the functioning of cloud computing

contracts to decide whether the courts will separately apply

provisions of the legal agreements that cloud computing contracts

carry the characteristics of; or whether a judicial law-making will

be required each time a cloud computing contract is subject to a

dispute.

