Coronation Street’s Stephen Reid thrilled as resident hit by car

His day goes from bad to worse when Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) explains he’s been contacted by Six Fellas.

But when he says they want to settle out of court, Stephen wonders if his luck is changing.

As Teddy heads to the Rovers, clearly the worse for wear, Stephen catches him.

Teddy reveals that Leo never arrived in Canada, the texts he sent came from Weatherfield and he intends to break the news to Jenny.

But as Teddy crosses the street, he’s hit by a van. Nick clocks the accident with horror as Teddy lies unconscious in the road.

As Teddy lies unconscious in the road, Jenny hurries over. Have all Stephen’s problems been solved?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm.