Corporate America has finally taken notice of Web3 — US trademark







This year saw an influx of trademark applications filed by various companies looking to get in on the Web3 action. By November, a total of 4,999 trademark applications had been filed in the United States for cryptocurrencies and digital-related goods and services — according to United States Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.

Kondoudis believes the future of the Web3 ecosystem looks “bright” and “mainstream adoption is inevitable.” To learn more about the impact of Web3 trademark applications filed on the future of the Web3 ecosystem, Cointelegraph interviewed Kondoudis.

