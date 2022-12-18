Council awards tender for Willow Grove tennis and netball courts

Major works are set to commence at the Willow Grove Recreation Reserve tennis and netball courts with Baw Baw Shire Council awarding the $904,070 tender contract to local company Ace Earthmoving.

Ace Earthmoving will undertake the major construction component of the $1,100,000 upgrade project which, once complete, will include:

Two acrylic tennis courts and two acrylic multi-use courts to accommodate for both netball and tennis

Upgraded playing surfaces and equipment

Upgraded sports lighting

A new players shelter

Upgraded fencing

Storm water drainage

Pedestrian access from the new pavilion building to playground

As part of the works, the existing courts and associated infrastructure including the old pavilion building, old sport lighting poles and perimeter fencing will be demolished to make way for the upgrade. The project has been entirely funded as part of Phase 3 of the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI Program) which supports local Councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects for their region.

With the tender now awarded, works are scheduled to begin in early 2023, weather and conditions permitting.

Quote attributable to Mayor Cr Annemarie McCabe “We’re pleased to award the tender to Ace Earthmoving and can’t wait to see major works get underway in the new year.

These much-needed infrastructure upgrades at Willow Grove Recreation Reserve will be such a benefit to the community. They bring the facilities up to date with current standards and will ensure the reserve caters to the sporting needs of the community now and into the future.”

Quote attributable to Cr Darren Wallace “Once completed the new tennis and netball courts surface will be enjoyed by many and will sit very nicely alongside the new change rooms that were completed a few years ago.

The best part is this project is that it is completely funded through the LRCI program which supports Council in being able to deliver a number of other projects to keep up with our growing population.”

Quote attributable to Mayor Cr Peter Kostos “This will be a great addition to the brand-new pavilion built only a couple of years ago at the Willow Grove Recreation Reserve.

Together with the new tennis and netball playing surface, this facility will be a fantastic upgrade for the community, and we fully support the local company Ace Earthmoving in completing these works.”