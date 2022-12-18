Dale Skis to Mass Start Victory

Norway’s Johannes Dale cleaned the final standing stage in this afternoon’s Le Grand Bornand men’s 15 km mass start, leaving 10.2 seconds off the lead but skied a brilliant last loop, passing leader and teammate Sturla Holm Laegreid to claim the win in 35:02.2. Both Dale and second place Laegreid who finished a mere .3 seconds back had two penalties.



“Back in business”

Dale, whose last win was the 2020 Hochfilzen sprint, after being dropped to the IBU Cup last season due to shooting struggles was overwhelmed by his success today. “It is crazy. It is starting to sink in now that I have won another race. Last year was very tough; now back in business.” “I was so surprised”

He was not sure he could win after leaving the last standing stage so far back. “When I heard that I was going out of the last shooting in second, I did not understand nothing. I was so surprised. I thought Sturla was too far in front, but I gave it a shot and understood that I could catch him. So, I just gave full gas; it was (like a) maniac. I was so happy.”

Their teammate Johannes Thingnes Boe with three penalties, finished third.

Fourth place Fabien Claude of France, with three penalties,17.2 seconds back was the only non-Norwegian in the top six. Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, with three penalties, finished sixth, 19.1 seconds back. Tarjei Boe, with two penalties, finished in a season-best sixth place, 20.6 seconds back.