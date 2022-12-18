Davy Russell: Two-time Grand National winner and Gold Cup-winning

Davy Russell, jockey of two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll, has announced his immediate retirement at Thurles this afternoon.

The veteran jump jockey announced the decision after riding Gordon Elliott’s Liberty Dance to victory in the Listed Billy Harney Memorial Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle.

Russell’s career in the saddle included three Irish Champion Jockey titles as well as Cheltenham Gold Cup glory on Lord Windermere in 2014.

But his name will forever be associated with Tiger Roll, winner of the Grand National in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back renewals of the Aintree showpiece.

