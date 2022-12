“The Pension Credit superpower is the fact it’s a gateway benefit triggering your entitlement to many other boons.”

The money is paid into a person’s nominated bank or building society account, similar to their other benefits.

People can find out how much Pension Credit they can claim using a calculator tool on the Government website.

They will need to provide details of their earnings, benefits and pensions, and savings and investments, to work out how much they are entitled to.