Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles teases romance in new series

A synopsis for the episode, which has been released, also revealed that there’s a change of job for Darlene Curtis (Ginny Holder).

An overview of the Christmas episode reads: “We also meet a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them.

“An impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville’s greatest ever challenge.”

Death In Paradise Christmas special airs on BBC One on December 26 at 9pm with the new series airing on January 6 on BBC One.