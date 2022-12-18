December 18, 3 PM Weather Forecast-Lobe of Polar Vortex Dropping

TODAY-WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Brief wave of light snow is possible early in the week. Timing is proving problematic. Some data is shifting it more to Tuesday night-Wednesday AM, not Monday night-Tuesday AM.

I ended up putting potential of brief light snow Monday night-Tuesday AM AND Tuesday night-Wednesday AM given uncertainty.

Any accumulation would be 0.5″ or less & not everyone will see accumulation.

This, after a sluggish, slow clearing trend today with highs 25-30 then lows tonight at 11-16. Clouds will increase tomorrow with 28-32.

22-26 tomorrow night should give way to 31-34 Tuesday.

Winds look pretty light & largely out of the west.

After 28-32 Wednesday, we drop to 18-22 Wednesday night.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY NIGHT:

First, Thursday:

Winds will be on the increase Thursday as we become cloudy. Snow will overspread the area in the afternoon to evening with conditions going downhill pretty quickly as winds increase to 25-40 mph from the east. It is possible that some sleet occurs at the onset in our southern counties.

Highs of 27-32 are expected.

Thursday Night-Friday Night:

Widespread snow Thursday night should last into Friday with lows Thursday night at 0-6 with wind chills to -25. Highs Friday should only run 6-12 with wind chills to -17.

Conditions will continue to worsen with the worst of the wind, near white-out to white-out conditions occurring Friday.

Northwest to north winds may gust 45-54 mph (sustained winds 25-35 mph) with near/blizzard conditions. Visibility may drop to less than 0.25 mile in the falling snow & significant blowing & drifting snow.

Conditions will still be very bad Friday night with lows -6 to -2 & wind chills -33 to -25. Light snow & lots of blowing & drifting snow will occur with near/white-out conditions.

Saturday-Saturday Night:

Although the snow will taper by Saturday, north to northwest winds may gust to 43 mph Saturday with some scattered lake effect snow showers.

Blowing & drifting really won’t cease completely until Sunday midday.

Wind chills Saturday (with highs 4-9) will run -12 to -20.

Snow tapers Saturday night, but lows of -13 to -8 are expected with wind chills -25 to -39.

WIND CHILL WARNING MAY BE ISSUED.

WINTER STORM WATCH IS LIKELY TO BE ISSUED WITH UPGRADE TO WINTER STORM WARNING LIKELY & POSSIBLE UPGRADE TO BLIZZARD WARNING FOR PARTS OF THE VIEWING AREA.

A FEW TO SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOWFALL ARE EXPECTED.

THIS LOOKS LIKE THE MOST IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER FOR A CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY TIME PERIOD SINCE 1983 (GIVEN COMBINATION OF HIGH WIND, SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION & BRUTAL COLD WITH DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS).

2000 HAD THE SNOW & BRUTAL ACTUAL AIR TEMPERATURE, BUT LACK OF HIGH WIND.

1989 HAS SNOW ON THE GROUND, BUT THE WORST OF THE WEATHER WAS PRIOR TO THE HOLIDAY RUSH.

1985 HAD THE BRUTALLY COLD AIR, BUT LACK OF WIND & HEAVIER SNOWFALL.

1983 HAD THE BRUTAL COLD, SNOW & WIND WITH THE DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS.

SUNDAY-MONDAY:

Sunday looks mostly sunny to sunny, but cold with highs 5-9 & lows Sunday night at -16 to -10.

This is an incidence of cross-polar flow in which brutal cold is solid from Scandinavia to Siberia to Alaska & Alberta before it is released southeastward.

So, often times it is much warmer in Alaska when it is this cold in western Canada to the Lower 48. In this case, it’ll be near -40 in central Alaska all the way to Alberta & even Montana & the Dakotas may drop to near -40. It’ll even be near record/record cold over Washington & Oregon to Idaho to Utah & some of that cold even leaking into central California.

This is truly a widespread, significant Arctic outbreak, aided by loosening of the Polar Vortex. A lobe of it will pivot through Canada to the northern U.S.

Such cross-continent brutal cold has not been seen at Christmas in such a fashion since 1983.

You won’t escape the cold in Florida either with upper 20s possible to as far south as the Orlando area with upper 30s to Homestead, Florida.

Blowing & drifting develop Monday to Monday night (southwest winds developing & increasing to 20-30 mph) with increasing clouds.

Our high of 18-22 Monday will likely be reached by around 11:45 p.m. Monday night after the afternoon highs are only 10-16.

Temperatures should reach 32-35 Tuesday with blowing & drifting snow & southwest winds to 40 mph.

Skies look cloudy.

TUESDAY NIGHT (DECEMBER 27-28)-EARLY JANUARY:

A wave of icy mix & snow could occur Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with temperatures peaking at 32-34 before falling to 29-32.

Highs in the 30s with west winds are expected next Wednesday (December 28).

Mix to rain then brief snow is possible around New Years with 30s to 40s dropping back to lows below 0 by early January.