December at Downton Abbey – Highclere Christmas ‘just like any

A family at the dinner table layered with warm jumpers and hot water bottles to keep out the winter chill, then gathering around the TV to watch the first speech for King Charles III.

A traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings and a family reunited for the first time since the pandemic will be among this year’s festive joys, says Lady Carnarvon.

However, the first Royal message since the death of the Queen will be particularly poignant for the family, as she was godmother to Countess Carnarvon’s husband George Herbert, 8th Earl of Carnarvon.

Viewers can get a sneak peak at life during the Castle’s festive season in Channel 4’s Highclere at Christmas.

Lady Carnarvon revealed: “My husband always has to read fromThe Night Before Christmas to the children.

“And it’s big jumpers on around the table as there isn’t any heating in there, and we also have hot water bottles.

“We’ve always dressed for the weather in this house and that hasn’t really changed.