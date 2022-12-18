Categories
Technology

Design and control of soft biomimetic pangasius fish robot using


  • Aracri, S. et al. Soft robots for ocean exploration and offshore operations: A perspective. Soft Robot. 20, 20 (2021).

    Google Scholar 

  • Katzschmann, R. K., DelPreto, J., MacCurdy, R. & Rus, D. Exploration of underwater life with an acoustically controlled soft robotic fish. Sci. Robot. 3, 14 (2018).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Li, G. et al. Self-powered soft robot in the mariana trench. Nature 591, 66–71 (2021).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Maddock, L. et al. The Mechanics and Physiology of Animal Swimming (Cambridge University Press, ***, 1994).

    Book 

    Google Scholar 

  • Sfakiotakis, M., Lane, D. M. & Davies, J. B. C. Review of fish swimming modes for aquatic locomotion. IEEE J. Ocean. Eng. 24, 237–252 (1999).

    Article 
    ADS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Romano, D. & Stefanini, C. Robot–fish interaction helps to trigger social buffering in neon tetras: The potential role of social robotics in treating anxiety. Int. J. Soc. Robot. 14, 963–972 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Romano, D. & Stefanini, C. Individual neon tetras (paracheirodon innesi, myers) optimise their position in the group depending on external selective contexts: Lesson learned from a fish-robot hybrid school. Biosyst. Eng. 204, 170–180 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Romano, D. & Stefanini, C. Any colour you like: Fish interacting with bioinspired robots unravel mechanisms promoting mixed phenotype aggregations. Bioinspir. Biomimetics 20, 20 (2022).

    Google Scholar 

  • Worm, M., Landgraf, T. & von der Emde, G. Electric signal synchronization as a behavioural strategy to generate social attention in small groups of mormyrid weakly electric fish and a mobile fish robot. Biol. Cybern. 20, 1–15 (2021).

    MATH 

    Google Scholar 

  • Brown, A. A., Brown, M. F., Folk, S. R. & Utter, B. A. Archerfish respond to a hunting robotic conspecific. Biol. Cybern. 115, 585–598 (2021).

    Article 
    MATH 

    Google Scholar 

  • Kim, S., Laschi, C. & Trimmer, B. Soft robotics: A bioinspired evolution in robotics. Trends Biotechnol. 31, 287–294 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Shepherd, R. F. et al. Multigait soft robot. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. 108, 20400–20403 (2011).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Lin, H.-T., Leisk, G. G. & Trimmer, B. Goqbot: A caterpillar-inspired soft-bodied rolling robot. Bioinspir. Biomimetics 6, 026007 (2011).

    Article 
    ADS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Soliman, M., Mousa, M. A., Saleh, M. A., Elsamanty, M. & Radwan, A. G. Modelling and implementation of soft bio-mimetic turtle using echo state network and soft pneumatic actuators. Sci. Rep. 11, 1–11 (2021).

    Article 
    ADS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Youssef, S. M. et al. Underwater soft robotics: A review of bioinspiration in design, actuation, modeling, and control. Micromachines 13, 110 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Hermes, M., Ishida, M., Luhar, M. & Tolley, M. T. Bioinspired shape-changing soft robots for underwater locomotion: Actuation and optimization for crawling and swimming. Bioinspired Sens. Actuation Control Underwater Soft Robot. Syst. 20, 7–39 (2021).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Ming, A. & Zhao, W. Design of biomimetic soft underwater robots. In Mechatronic Futures 91–111 (Springer, ***, 2016).

    Google Scholar 

  • Yang, T. & Chen, Z. Development of 2d maneuverable robotic fish propelled by multiple ionic polymer-metal composite artificial fins. In 2015 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Biomimetics (ROBIO), 255–260 (IEEE, 2015).

  • Shen, Z., Na, J. & Wang, Z. A biomimetic underwater soft robot inspired by cephalopod mollusc. IEEE Robot. Autom. Lett. 2, 2217–2223 (2017).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Patterson, Z. J., Sabelhaus, A. P., Chin, K., Hellebrekers, T. & Majidi, C. An untethered brittle star-inspired soft robot for closed-loop underwater locomotion. In 2020 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS), 8758–8764 (IEEE, 2020).

  • Gatto, V. L., Rossiter, J. M. & Hauser, H. Robotic jellyfish actuated by soft finray effect structured tentacles. In 2020 3rd IEEE International Conference on Soft Robotics (RoboSoft), 144–149 (IEEE, 2020).

  • Rus, D. & Tolley, M. T. Design, fabrication and control of soft robots. Nature 521, 467–475 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • George Thuruthel, T., Ansari, Y., Falotico, E. & Laschi, C. Control strategies for soft robotic manipulators: A survey. Soft Robot. 5, 149–163 (2018).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Della Santina, C., Duriez, C. & Rus, D. Model based control of soft robots: A survey of the state of the art and open challenges. arXiv:2110.01358 (arXiv preprint) (2021).

  • Sutton, R. S. & Barto, A. G. Reinforcement Learning: An Introduction (MIT press, ***, 2018).

    MATH 

    Google Scholar 

  • Bhagat, S., Banerjee, H., Ho Tse, Z. T. & Ren, H. Deep reinforcement learning for soft, flexible robots: Brief review with impending challenges. Robotics 8, 4 (2019).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Yang, T. et al. A soft artificial muscle driven robot with reinforcement learning. Sci. Rep. 8, 1–8 (2018).

    ADS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wang, Q., Hong, Z. & Zhong, Y. Learn to swim: Online motion control of an underactuated robotic eel based on deep reinforcement learning. Biomimetic Intell. Robot. 2, 100066 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Liu, W. et al. Distance-directed target searching for a deep visual servo sma driven soft robot using reinforcement learning. J. Bionic Eng. 17, 1126–1138 (2020).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wu, Q. et al. Bipedal walking of underwater soft robot based on data-driven model inspired by octopus. Front. Robot. AI 9, 25 (2022).

    Article 
    ADS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Satheeshbabu, S., Uppalapati, N. K., Fu, T. & Krishnan, G. Continuous control of a soft continuum arm using deep reinforcement learning. In 2020 3rd IEEE International Conference on Soft Robotics (RoboSoft), 497–503 (IEEE, 2020).

  • Zhang, H., Cao, R., Zilberstein, S., Wu, F. & Chen, X. Toward effective soft robot control via reinforcement learning. In International Conference on Intelligent Robotics and Applications, 173–184 (Springer, 2017).

  • Malekzadeh, M. S., Calinon, S., Bruno, D. & Caldwell, D. G. Learning by imitation with the stiff-flop surgical robot: A biomimetic approach inspired by octopus movements. Robot. Biomimetics 1, 1–15 (2014).

    Google Scholar 

  • Thuruthel, T. G., Falotico, E., Renda, F. & Laschi, C. Model-based reinforcement learning for closed-loop dynamic control of soft robotic manipulators. IEEE Trans. Robot. 35, 124–134 (2018).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Mathis, A., Schneider, S., Lauer, J. & Mathis, M. W. A primer on motion capture with deep learning: Principles, pitfalls, and perspectives. Neuron 108, 44–65 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Abbaspour, M. & Vaghefi, A. Experimental hydrodynamics imaging and undulatory movement equation of steady swimming fish (Pangasius sanitwongsei). WIT Trans. Ecol. Environ. 160, 171–181 (2012).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Sahu, B. et al. Carcass traits of two marketable size classes of Pangasius pangasius (Hamilton, 1822). J. Appl. Ichthyol. 29, 226–229 (2013).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Mathis, A. et al. Deeplabcut: Markerless pose estimation of user-defined body parts with deep learning. Nat. Neurosci. 20, 20 (2018).

    Google Scholar 

  • Bannasch, R. & Kniese, L. Manipulator tool and holding and/or expanding tool with at least one manipulator tool (2012). US Patent 8,333,417.

  • Yap, Y. L., Sing, S. L. & Yeong, W. Y. A review of 3d printing processes and materials for soft robotics. Rapid Prototyping J. 20, 20 (2020).

    Google Scholar 

  • Christianson, C. et al. Jellyfish-inspired soft robot driven by fluid electrode dielectric organic robotic actuators. Front. Robot. AI 6, 126 (2019).

    Article 
    ADS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Raffin, A. et al. Stable-baselines3: Reliable reinforcement learning implementations. J. Mach. Learn. Res. 22, 1–8 (2021).

    MATH 

    Google Scholar 

  • Brockman, G. et al. Openai gym (2016). arXiv:1606.01540.

  • Schulman, J., Wolski, F., Dhariwal, P., Radford, A. & Klimov, O. Proximal policy optimization algorithms. arXiv:1707.06347 (arXiv preprint) (2017).

  • Mnih, V. et al. Asynchronous methods for deep reinforcement learning. In International Conference on Machine Learning, 1928–1937 (PMLR, 2016).

  • Mnih, V. et al. Human-level control through deep reinforcement learning. Nature 518, 529–533 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Kopman, V., Laut, J., Acquaviva, F., Rizzo, A. & Porfiri, M. Dynamic modeling of a robotic fish propelled by a compliant tail. IEEE J. Ocean. Eng. 40, 209–221 (2014).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • El Daou, H., Salumäe, T., Chambers, L. D., Megill, W. M. & Kruusmaa, M. Modelling of a biologically inspired robotic fish driven by compliant parts. Bioinspir. Biomimetics 9, 016010 (2014).

    Article 
    ADS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Renda, F., Giorgio-Serchi, F., Boyer, F. & Laschi, C. Modelling cephalopod-inspired pulsed-jet locomotion for underwater soft robots. Bioinspir. Biomimetics 10, 055005 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wang, J., McKinley, P. K. & Tan, X. Dynamic modeling of robotic fish with a base-actuated flexible tail. J. Dyn. Syst. Meas. Control 137, 25 (2015).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Zhong, Y., Li, Z. & Du, R. A novel robot fish with wire-driven active body and compliant tail. IEEE/ASME Trans. Mechatron. 22, 1633–1643 (2017).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Lin, Y.-H. et al. Modeling and control of a soft robotic fish with integrated soft sensing. Adv. Intell. Syst. 20, 2000244 (2021).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Huang, W., Patterson, Z., Majidi, C. & Jawed, M. K. Modeling soft swimming robots using discrete elastic rod method. In Bioinspired Sensing, Actuation, and Control in Underwater Soft Robotic Systems 247–259 (Springer, ***, 2021).

    Chapter 

    Google Scholar 

  • Obayashi, N., Bosio, C. & Hughes, J. Soft passive swimmer optimization: From simulation to reality using data-driven transformation. In 2022 IEEE 5th International Conference on Soft Robotics (RoboSoft), 328–333 (IEEE, 2022).

  • Ma, P. et al. Diffaqua: A differentiable computational design pipeline for soft underwater swimmers with shape interpolation. ACM Trans. Graph. 40, 1–14 (2021).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Du, T., Hughes, J., Wah, S., Matusik, W. & Rus, D. Underwater soft robot modeling and control with differentiable simulation. IEEE Robot. Autom. Lett. 6, 4994–5001 (2021).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Van Diepen, M. & Shea, K. A spatial grammar method for the computational design synthesis of virtual soft locomotion robots. J. Mech. Des. 141, 25 (2019).

    Google Scholar 

  • van Diepen, M. & Shea, K. Co-design of the morphology and actuation of soft robots for locomotion. J. Mech. Des. 144, 083305 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Sun, B. et al. Recent progress in modeling and control of bio-inspired fish robots. J. Mar. Sci. Eng. 10, 773 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Rothemund, P., Kellaris, N., Mitchell, S. K., Acome, E. & Keplinger, C. Hasel artificial muscles for a new generation of lifelike robots-recent progress and future opportunities. Adv. Mater. 33, 2003375 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Filippi, M., Yasa, O., Kamm, R. D., Raman, R. & Katzschmann, R. K. Will microfluidics enable functionally integrated biohybrid robots?. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. 119, e2200741119 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 



    • Source link

    Google News

    By Google News

    GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.