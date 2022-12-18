Desperate warning for anyone considering adopting a pet for

As Australians start looking for the perfect gifts to dish out for Christmas, a desperate warning has been issued for anyone considering adopting a pet.

The holiday season is deemed a “danger time” for pets with rushed shoppers often spending less time considering what it takes to commit to the animal for its entire life.

‘’We understand people can get carried away with the holiday season but animals should never be given away as surprise gifts,” said Suzana Talevski, from The Lost Dogs’ Home in Victoria.

“The idea of a child seeing a puppy or kitten coming out of a gift box sounds heart-warming, but once that emotion is gone, the responsibilities remain.”

Katie is at the shelter after her family decided they wanted to travel overseas and didn’t have time for her anymore. Credit: Lost Dogs’ Home

The Lost Dogs’ Home has released the most baffling reasons that people return animals just 24 to 48 hours after adopting them, from someone who returned a cat because “it meowed too much” to another who said their “cat had too much fur”.

Puppy owners were no better, with one owner returning their dog because “it went to the toilet inside the house” and another saying their new pooch did not like their mother-in-law.

Another shocking reason reported to the Lost Dogs’ Home for returning a pet was: “We want something cuter now”.

Jethro’s family decided they wanted a dog instead. Credit: Lost Dogs’ Home

“Research tells us it takes anywhere from 3 weeks to 3 months for a new pet to settle into a home,’’ Talevski said. ‘’Much like a newborn baby, pets need our love and attention to make sure they have the best start to life at home as possible.

‘’Many of our animals have been waiting patiently for a new home and deserve to be treated with respect and love once they leave our shelter. They shouldn’t be a spur-of-the-moment impulse buy but rather a well thought out and planned experience.’’

The Lost Dogs’ Home has 890 cats and kittens at its shelter, including six-year-old Jethro, whose family decided they wanted a dog instead. A 13-year-old pug named Katie is also there after her family decided they wanted to travel overseas and didn’t have time for her anymore.