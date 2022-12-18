Driver fined £100 for being stuck in a McDonald’s drive-thru

Ocean Parking sent a four-page letter to Manjeet, explaining why it decided to uphold the fine.

It stated there was” entrance signage and contractual warning signs located throughout the car park, which explain the terms and conditions for parking at the site” and as “no payment was made to cover the duration the vehicle was parked on-site, the PCN was issued correctly”.

It added: “If you have failed to read or chosen to ignore the contractual warning signage in place, Ocean Parking cannot be held responsible for this, nor is this due to the signage not being visible or clear.

“You have failed to provide any evidence to support the claims within your appeal, however the details stated do not negate you from the parking restrictions in place, nor do they justify you failing to comply with the parking tariffs in place at this location.”