Drivers told to ‘think outside the box with little-known parking

Utilise back streets

Many people will naturally head straight to the car parks in the main shopping area, although large urban centres will often have parking available in back streets.

While these back streets are often a short walk away from the shops since they are in residential areas, these parking spots are often free of charge and more likely to be available throughout the day.

Drivers should, however, still keep an eye out to ensure they are not fined for overstaying, with some street parking having limits of 45 or 90 minutes.

READ MORE: Classic car investments set to rise as drivers look to grow collection