Emma Raducanu on MWTC debut: It was great fun, happy with my

Emma Raducanu said she absolutely enjoyed her Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut. Raducanu, 20, clashed against Ons Jabeur in the lone women’s match at this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Raducanu fell just short of winning the Mubadala World Tennis Championship as Jabeur recovered from a set down to beat the Briton 5-7 6-3 10-8. “I’ve had an amazing experience, really enjoyed playing on this court in a great environment.

So impressed. The fans were cheering Ons a bit more, but I like that. It was great fun. I was happy with my performance, and it was good playing against Ons in a really enjoyable atmosphere,” Raducanu said, per Arab News. After finishing her 2022 season, Raducanu started working out in the gym extremely hard.

On Friday, she played her first match in two months. “I’m rather pleased. Been building in the gym, got back on court the last two weeks and now looking forward to 2023,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu fell just short of beating Jabeur

Raducanu came out attacking as she clinched four break points in the very first game of the match.

Unfortunately for Raducanu, she missed out on all of her four early break points. After blowing four early break points, Raducanu lost her serve in the fourth game as Jabeur opened a 3-1 lead. Raducanu got the break back in the seventh game but lost her serve again in the eighth game as Jabeur led 5-3 through the first eight games of the opener.

Just when it seemed the first set was over, Raducanu claimed back-to-back breaks and won four games in a row to steal the opener from Jabeur. After breaking Jabeur three times in the first set, Raducanu didn’t have a single break point in the second set.

In the second set, Jabeur broke Raducanu in the sixth game and served out for the set in the ninth game. After losing the second set, Raducanu had a chance to earn a three-set win as she led 8-6 in the match tie-break. Unfortunately for Raducanu, she lost the next four points and the match eventually.