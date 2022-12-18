Emmerdale fans predict dark link between Ethan’s boss and Marcus’

Ethan and Marcus are continuing their house hunt without much luck before Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) suggests buying Harriet Finch’s (Katherine Dow Blyton) home.

Although Marcus dismisses the idea initially, saying they can’t afford it, he later changes his mind after some persuasion from Ethan.

Excited at the prospect of their new lives together after putting in a bid, they’re soon crushed as their future plans are dashed.

Is it possible Greg has something to do with the disappointing news as he tries to cause a wedge between them?

Emmerdale airs on ITV on weekdays at 7.30pm.