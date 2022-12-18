EVs now make up 20% of Norway’s cars

Norway has reached another milestone in electric-vehicle adoption with every fifth car in the country now emission-free.

The Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association estimates that it will take just under two years for EVs to reach 30 percent of total fleet, it said in a statement on Monday.

The share rose to 20 percent from 10 percent in less than three years, it said.

Norway’s high EV uptake is a result of a slew of incentives, including reduced taxes on new purchases, aimed at reaching a target that all new cars sold in 2025 be zero-emission vehicles.

In 2020, the Nordic nation became the first country in the world to see EVs overtake fossil-fuel models among new vehicles.

In Oslo, the share of EVs is now at 33.2 percent, while it still remains at 4.7 percent in Finnmark county in northern Norway, the association said.