Expert shares simplest route to ‘healthy, smooth and plump’ skin

Next, Dr Ross recommended investing in a good exfoliator, which will hep to remove dead skin cells from the outer layer of your skin.

He said: “It’s important to exfoliate the skin because as we age our skin’s natural ability to shed skin cells slows down, which can lead to dull, flaky and congested looking skin and can therefore make you look older.

“Cleansing won’t do quite the same job as an exfoliator and actually the dead skin cells left on the skin can inhibit other products working.

“Therefore, to make sure skin is looking tip top and working well with other products and indeed giving the skin a good base for make-up.

“Exfoliation every few days will prove to have a real benefit on the overall appearance of the skin.”