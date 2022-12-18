Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Sask.: Environment

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Sunday as a multi-day episode of “very cold wind chills” descends on the prairies.

At around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued extreme cold warnings for the most northerly regions of Saskatchewan.

The area affected spans from the Alberta to the Manitoba border and stretches as far south as Wollaston Lake.

“Temperatures will remain below normal through next week with wind chills around minus 45 [degrees],” ECCC explained in its warning for the Uranium City area.

Extreme wind chills are expected to return Sunday night.

ECCC warned the public of the elevated risk of frost bite and hypothermia during stretches of extreme cold in its alert.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be wary of letting pets outside for extended periods of time.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” the federal agency said in its release.

Residents can monitor the latest forecasts and alerts by visiting Environment Canada’s website.

To report severe weather, residents are encouraged to send an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.