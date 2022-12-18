Families face £500k bill if pensions hit by inheritance and

This would mean a pension pot worth £1million would be hit by £520,000 in inheritance tax and income tax, according to a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). The changes could raise up to £1.9billion a year in inheritance tax, which would be enough to reduce the rate of inheritance tax from 40 percent to 30 percent, the study said.

At present, if a person dies before the age of 75, their successor will not pay income tax on the payments they receive from their private pensions, and Britons get tax relief when they pay into their pension.

Funds inherited in a pension also avoid inheritance tax, a hefty 40 percent tax that applies to other assets worth a total of more than £325,000 for single people or £650,000 for couples.

The IFS has said this creates a “bizarre situation where pensions are treated more favourably by the tax system as a vehicle for bequests than they are as a retirement income vehicle”.

To address this, the group has suggested levying the basic rate of income tax, which is currently 20 percent, on all withdrawals from an inherited pension fund, regardless of the age of the person when they died.

