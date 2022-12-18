FEMA assistance is open for some Central Florida counties

About one month after Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, additional federal aid is available for Central Florida counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that the following counties will be eligible for hurricane assistance:

-Brevard

-Duval

-Flagler

-Indian River

-Lake

-Martin

-Nassau

-Palm Beach

-St. Johns

-St. Lucie

-Volusia

The agency said this will help give a financial boost to homeowners and renters who were affected by the hurricane from Nov. 7 through Nov. 30. This will also supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts to restore beaches and communities.

Families who were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole may need to apply for disaster assistance twice if their homes were damaged.

Damage assessment will be conducted separately, based on which storm caused it.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible because federal assistance could cover leftover disaster expenses. FEMA encourages people to keep documents and receipts that show purchases for cleanup and repairs.

Flagler County residents were part of a specific announcement made by President Biden last week. Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Florida on Nov. 13, which allowed FEMA to start its Individual Assistance.

County residents would receive financial assistance with home repairs and temporary housing.

The Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Flagler County Fairground property, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents to apply in person.

“It is likely that the facility will remain open until at least the middle of January, and likely longer, now that there is a declaration for Nicole for Flagler County,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

For those who want to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, click here, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362, which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

