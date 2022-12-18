FHP: One person dead after crash in Osceola County

Florida Highway Patrol say one person died and two others were injured in a crash in Osceola County Sunday morning.According to FHP, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Simpson Road near Eagle Bay Drive in the Buena Ventura Lakes area. FHP says an F-150 traveling southbound on Simpson Road didn’t stay in their travel lane when negotiation a right-hand turn and hit a Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound.The driver of the pickup truck and the Jetta driver were both seriously injured and transported to Osceola Regional Hospital. The passenger in the Jetta, who FHP says was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.FHP continues to investigate the crash and what led up to it.

