FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Wintry atmosphere makes for interesting

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills sure do like to make things interesting.
Once again, Buffalo provided its fan base with plenty of excitement, perhaps a bit too much, as it moved past the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, 32-29, inside a snowy Highmark Stadium. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Bills, who have now done so for four consecutive seasons. The loss ended Miami’s hopes of earning a divisional crown, with its playoff hopes now dwindling after a third straight defeat.
The Bills started fast but watched its early momentum fade as the game wore on, beginning the second half with four straight punts and a lost fumble. But when it mattered most, Josh Allen stepped up, returning to his early-season form while putting the team on his back en route to a significant win.
Buffalo’s defense held firm at times and at times fell short, allowing Miami to storm back behind two second-half touchdowns. But, much like Allen, when it mattered most, the Bills’ ‘D’ stood tall to help keep Buffalo within striking distance.
A wintry environment inside the stadium made for a wild atmosphere, which in turn led to a crazy game transpiring on Saturday night. Here are my Five Takes from another wild evening in Orchard Park:
Several inches of snow was left inside the stadium from a lake effect snow storm that impacted the Western New York region into the morning on Sunday, requiring fans to brush their seats off before taking them prior to Saturday night’s opening kickoff. With so much snow still on the seats, in the aisles and on the roof of the suites that line the 100 level, fans made the questionable decision to start firing snowballs in every direction almost from the moment the game started.
At the start of the game, the snowballs were mostly being tossed from the 300 level to the 200 and 100 level of seats, with several fans taking friendly fire from fellow Bills fans. As the game progressed, fans started to throw snow onto the field, which prompted head official Bill Vinovich to open his microphone with 8:16 remaining in the first half and address the crowd.
“Please stop throwing snowballs,” said Vinovich. “We’ve just been informed that if the snowball hits someone, it will be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo. Please stop. Thank you.”
The announcement slowed the snow assault but did not quell it completely, as fans continued to toss snowballs both around the stands and onto the field throughout the remainder of the contest. At various moments throughout the game, the Bills displayed a warning on the videoboards inside the stadium that read, “Do not throw any items, including snow. Violators will be ejected without refund, and may be prosecuted.
Still, the fans didn’t completely stop their assault. After the game, Jordan Poyer revealed he was hit in the back with a snowball.
“I’ve never heard the announcer say please listen to Josh Allen — stop throwing snowballs,” said Poyer. “That was crazy. That was the first time I’ve ever heard that. I mean, and then I couldn’t tell — it’s like how would they know if a Miami fan was throwing snowballs out there, and they’re going to give us the penalty? I didn’t know how they were going to monitor that. I mean, it’s an electric night, man. And fans are excited the snow is on the ground.”
The wintry weather on Saturday night certainly made for an interesting environment, and with the Bills having dodged any repercussions of their fans actions and finished with a win, it’s surely fun to look back on as one of the most unique atmospheres you will see at an NFL game.
OFFENSE SHOWS FLASHES DESPITE SUFFERING SIGNIFICANT LOSS
Midway through Saturday’s game, the Bills lost starting center Mitch Morse with a head injury, and he was later ruled out due to a concussion.
“He’s the heartbeat of our O-line. He makes all the calls, he knows the game plan inside and out,” said Allen of Morse. “We love the guy. Hoping, I’m hoping he’s okay. (Greg Van Roten) was already playing for (injured right guard Ryan Bates) who was out, so he kicks over to center and (swing tackle David Quessenberry) comes in at right guard, and they didn’t miss a beat. They played extremely well. I’m proud of our guys for stepping up, and again, that’s just kind of been the season this year. Guys going down, guys stepping up and again, continuing to find ways to win football games.”
Morse has a long history of concussions, dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2020, Morse was diagnosed with his fifth concussion, and it is unknown if he has suffered more since then.
If the Bills are to be without Morse for an extended time, that would be a significant loss for an offensive line that has experienced inconsistent production this season.
With that said, while the loss of Morse is significant, Allen’s production against the Dolphins certainly gives one room for positivity. For the past several weeks, Allen and the Bills’ passing game has looked a bit off. And although it began the second half anemically, the Buffalo offense gained steam as the second half progressed, with Allen making a few highlight reel plays in crucial moments throughout the game.
The first of Allen’s herculean efforts occurred during the first half when the Bills quarterback found James Cook on a four-yard touchdown strike that came after a play that Allen has seemingly made time and again. After taking the snap and failing to find an open receiver, Allen was flushed from the pocket and bought time by running toward the sideline before firing a strike to Cook, who slid to make the catch near the back of the end zone. It was a risky play from Allen, who fired across his body while on the run for the touchdown as time expired in the first half.
“He’s lucky he threw a touchdown pass right there, or else he and I — I would have probably flattened his tires, maybe, after the game,” said McDermott. “He’ll learn from that one. And maybe I’ll learn a little bit from it, too.”
Allen made another incredible play late in the game to tie the game, leaping over the line of scrimmage Superman-style and extending the ball across the goal line for a successful two-point conversion, which evened the score at 29-all. The play was originally ruled short of the goal line, but upon review, it was clear Allen had crossed the plane.
“Right when it happened, I thought I was in,” said Allen. “I stood there with my hands up, but it’s a game of inches. I’m just thankful we got it over.”
On the Bills’ final touchdown drive that finished with a five-yard hookup from Allen to Knox, the Bills’ quarterback recorded another big play, breaking free on a 44-yard run to help advance the ball inside the red zone.
“Just called the quarterback draw, our line got to the right spot and again, just started running,” recalled Allen. “That’s really all it was, and I picked an angle, trusted it, and it worked out.”
Allen finished the game with 304 yards on 25-of-40 passing, including four touchdown passes, to go with 10 carries for 77 rushing yards. He seemingly returned to his early-season form before an elbow injury hampered his throwing ability the past several weeks.
“That third quarter is not where we want to be, but again, that fourth quarter, guys made plays and stepped up, found a way to win,” said Allen. “I thought our defense played a heck of a game in that second half, especially. And then T-Bass at the end, he’s nails.”
TRE WHITE TRENDING UPWARD
While the loss of Morse is certainly a concern moving forward, another player that has experienced injury struggles this seaosn, Tre’Davious White, appears to have rounded into his full form after another quality performance against the Dolphins. White finished the game with three pass breakups, the most he’s recorded in a single game since he recorded four in a Week 11 win over the Denver Broncos during the 2019 season.
White missed Buffalo’s first 10 games of the season while recovering from a season-ending knee injury that cut his ‘21 campaign short on Thanksgiving. Upon his return, the former All-Pro cornerback was slowly worked back into the Bills’ secondary, but over the past few weeks, he has taken a significant step forward in terms of his playing time and his production.
“It’s been a process. Still got work to do, but it was good to get a win today,” said White. “It’s good getting around the ball and make some plays for the team. So anytime we can do that, it’s a good day.”
While White had a good night, the Bills struggled to stop the run against Miami, largely due to Buffalo’s inability to finish tackles at the point of attack.
The most apparent example of Buffalo’s tackling issues came on a 68-yard run from Raheem Mostert, which helped set up the Dolphins’ second field goal of the first half. Mostert took a first-down handoff and shed four Bills tacklers, including DaQuan Jones, A.J. Epenesa, Jordan Poyer and Damar Hamlin, who each had the opportunity to bring the Miami running back down but failed to do so.
“More so than anything, our fundamentals and our techniques and making sure we’re executing those and doing our 1/11th,” mentioned McDermott as potential fixes for the Bills’ rush defense.
Shaq Lawson had a big game, recording a sack-fumble for the second straight game, while Jones split a sack with Matt Milano. But aside from that, it was a night to forget for the Buffalo defensive line, which allowed big plays in the running game and failed to come away with critical tackles in a few significant situations. Tackling has been a struggle for the Bills’ defense all season long, and those struggles were pushed to the forefront at times on Saturday against Miami.
Three Bills players recorded the first touchdown reception of the season in the win over the Dolphins, including James Cook and Quintin Morris, who both recorded the first touchdown reception of their respective careers. For Morris, it was his first career touchdown of any sort, while Cook had previously scored a rushing touchdown in the Bills’ Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“You never count a guy out, right?” said McDermott of Morris. “You watch him last season, he spent most of the year, if not all of the year on the practice squad, and that can get long, you can kind of question yourself a bit — hey, what am I doing, is there a vision for me here on this team, am I good enough? And that’s how normal life is. The ups and downs, and sometimes you’re either going into a storm or coming out of a storm in life. And just to see him work his butt off, persevere, and you just never know when your number’s going to be called, and his number was called, and he made a big-time play for us right there. So it’s a great lesson for all of our young players.”
The other Bills player to snag his first TD catch of the season was Nyheim Hines, whom Buffalo acquired before the trade deadline from the Indianapolis Colts. Hines has slowly worked his way into the Bills’ offense, particularly the passing game, and on Saturday, he had his first shining moment, of which the Bills hope there are many more to come.
“That’s huge. When you get other guys involved in the game plan sharing the wealth, that’s what makes an offense scary and dangerous,” said Allen. “When you know, at any point, any of these guys can catch the ball and make a play. I thought guys stepped up. Obviously, those aren’t starters, but guys making plays when the opportunity is called and taking advantage of those opportunities.”
The Bills sit at 7-3 with three games remaining on their regular season schedule. Buffalo remains the leader of both the AFC East and the conference as it looks ahead to a Christmas Eve road matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-10) on Saturday.
