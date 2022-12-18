Categories
FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Wintry atmosphere makes for interesting


ORCHARD PARK — The Bills sure do like to make things interesting.

Once again, Buffalo provided its fan base with plenty of excitement, perhaps a bit too much, as it moved past the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, 32-29, inside a snowy Highmark Stadium. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Bills, who have now done so for four consecutive seasons. The loss ended Miami’s hopes of earning a divisional crown, with its playoff hopes now dwindling after a third straight defeat.

