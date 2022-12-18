Florida football: Billy Napier says Gators will be ‘intentional’

Year 1 of the Billy Napier era at Florida is over after the Gators fell to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday, 30-3. The first-year Gators coach saw his team lose three straight games, including a loss to Vanderbilt, to end the season as Florida stumbled to a 6-7 mark for a second consecutive season. Saturday’s loss at Allegiant Stadium drew heavy media reaction as the Gators were nearly shutout for the first time since 1988, their only points coming on a field goal in the final minute of play.

Florida, as a result of that late field goal, still owns the longest active streak in the NCAA of consecutive games played without being shutout (436). But the focus now turns to the 2023 campaign as Napier and the Gators look to produce results that did not come to Gainesville this year. The NCAA Transfer Portal is certainly an option for Napier’s staff if it seeks an influx of experienced players, but Napier says talent acquisition this offseason will be a methodical process.

“You know, I think every decision you make from a personnel standpoint is an individual decision,” Napier said of talent acquisition. “Each player, each staff member that you add to your team and organization. We’ve got a really in-depth, thorough process, not only to evaluate the physical traits but the character component, the other things that they bring to our team. Really excited about the group that we’ve got committed. As we add players, I think we’ll evaluate the roster. Where do we need help? And we’ll be intentional about adding good players to the team and good people to the team.”

The recruiting efforts thus far under Napier should leave Gators fans encouraged, despite the lackluster finish to the 2022 campaign. As of Dec. 17, Florida’s 2023 recruiting class ranks 11th nationally, and the Gators’ transfer recruiting class for the cycle ranks 25th. Of course, nothing is official until recruits sign their national letters of intent — or in the case of transfers, when they fill out the paperwork and arrive on campus. Eighteen of the 21 2023 prospects that verbally committed to Florida own 4-star ratings.

Of course, recruiting rankings only matter so much if results don’t follow. Napier said what Florida showed on the field this year might not be reflective of how close the program is to putting it all together, though there are no moral victories in the SEC.

“Sometimes I think the result doesn’t necessarily show the growth we’ve observed,” Napier said Saturday in regards to the changing culture within the Florida program. “I think the dynamic within our team and within our locker room from where we started at to where we are today, the connection there and the relationship piece. I think our issues on the field have been execution specific. I do think that we’re always working on the culture part but I do think that we made a ton of progress in that area. Just what I observed in that locker room compared to some of the things we observed maybe when we first got here, it’s a completely different ball club.”

Florida’s next game — its 2023 season opener — comes against another Pac-12 opponent; once again Utah as the Gators and Utes wrap up a home-and-home series that started this season. The Gators won the first leg in Gainesville and will go for the sweep when they travel to Salt Lake City next September.