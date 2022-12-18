GB News host calls for Harry and Meghan to be ‘ignored’ over doc

Echoing this, Harry revealed he struggled with Meghan’s dark thoughts and was angry and ashamed that it had got to that point.

He said: “I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as an institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry, and what took over my feelings was my royal role.

“I had been trained to think, ‘what are people going to think if we don’t go to this event, we are gonna be late’, and looking back now I hate myself for it.”

The Samaritans can be reached round the clock, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you need a response immediately, it’s best to call them on the phone. You can reach them by calling 116 123, by emailing jo@samaritans.org or by visiting www.samaritans.org.