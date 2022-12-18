Gemma Atkinson ‘gutted’ after Helen and Gorka lose Strictly final

Gemma Atkinson, 38, has shared her disappointment that her fiancé Gorka Márquez, and partner Helen Skelton, 39, lost the Strictly Come Dancing final last night. When Helen described Gorka as a “credit to his family” ahead of the results being announced, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Gemma in tears as she watched on from the audience.

In view of her 1.8 million Instagram followers, Gemma shared an update on how she and Gorka were feeling after the Strictly winners had been announced.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal have become the latest stars to lift the glitterball trophy on the popular BBC show.

As Gemma and Gorka walked home from the Strictly after party in some warm winter clothes, she said: “We’re here. Just got back. We’re gutted. I’m gutted.”

Gorka paused for a moment, before adding: “What can I say? Life moves on.”

