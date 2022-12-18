Genshin Impact leak shows gameplay for new desert boss coming in

A recent Genhsin Impact leak has revealed gameplay from the new boss that will be added to the anime game in its version 3.4 update. HoYoverse is bringing what appears to be a new normal boss to the Sumeru desert. It’ll be joining the Hypostases, Regisvines, Maguu Kenki, and others as a boss that can be farmed for materials as long as you have 40 resin to spend.

There’s been no official information released about the new boss at this point, but it may be called the Wind-Bitten Sandworm if the leaks are correct. And that’s an apt name when looking at the footage, as the sandworm moves in and out of the desert arena in a manner reminiscent of the Ruin Serpent.

In the 50-second clip, we can see a team of Wanderer, Yaoyao, Lumine, and Alhaitham taking on the boss. It floats around like the Golden Wolflord while also, occasionally, diving into the sand below. The sandworm also seems to only use Anemo-based attacks, which makes sense given the first half of its name.

The video comes from a player named 小鳥が六花, who likely captured the footage from the currently ongoing closed beta for Genshin Impact version 3.4. You can check out the full clip in this Reddit thread.

The leaked version 3.4 event overview from yesterday mentioned that the Sumeru desert is expanding to include another new area, which should be the home of the Wind-Bitten Sandworm. Alhaitham and Yaoyao are arriving next update as well, meaning the sandworm will likely need to be farmed to ascend them both.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 is far from over though, so be sure to read up on our guides for the Genius Invocation TCG and the new four-star character Faruzan. Also, don’t forget to save your Primogems if you’re looking to pull for Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato in the second half of the update.