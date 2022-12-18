Categories
Georgia ranks as ‘travel-obsessed’ state


ATLANTA – A new study from Family Destinations Guide ranks Georgia as one of the most ‘travel-obsessed’ state in America.

Study ranks Georgia one of the most ‘travel-obsessed’ states in America

  • South Carolina is officially the most travel-obsessed state in America, followed by Florida and Delaware. 
  • Half of the top 10 are located in the Southeast of the country. 
  • Georgia ranks as the sixth most travel-obsessed state.  

New research reveals that South Carolina is the most travel-obsessed state.  

The research, conducted by vacation experts Family Destinations Guide, analyzed Google Trends data of the last 12 months for search terms frequently used by travel enthusiasts and often associated with traveling. These search terms were then combined to give each state a total travel score to discover America’s most and least travel-obsessed states. 

The study revealed that South Carolina ranks as the most travel-obsessed state in America. With a total travel score of 582 out of a possible 800, South Carolina ranks highly across every keyword analyzed in the study. For instance, South Carolina is the state most interested in travel agencies, having the highest number of searches for the term ‘travel agent’ in the country, and is the state searching for the phrase ‘beach vacation’ the second-most in the country. 

Florida ranks as the second most travel-obsessed state in the country. With a total travel score of 561, Florida is mainly interested in budget-friendly holidays. For example, the Sunshine State has the second-highest level of searches for the term ‘cheap flights’ and the third-highest level of searches for ‘cheap hotels’ in the country. 

Delaware ranks as the third most travel-obsessed state in the country. The study revealed that Delaware has the highest level of searches for both the key terms ‘cheap hotels’ and ‘travel insurance’ in the country, giving Delaware a total travel score of 557. 

The study placed Mississippi next in the ranking, placing fourth overall with a total travel score of 554, followed by Nevada, which ranked fifth with a score of 538. 

The top 10 most travel-obsessed states are rounded out by Georgia ranking in sixth place, Wyoming in seventh, followed by Louisiana, New York, and Hawaii in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

The top 10 most travel-obsessed states in the country 
State  ‘Cheap flights’  ‘Travel insurance’  ‘Travel agent’  ‘Vacation packages’  ‘Family vacation’  ‘Beach vacation’  ‘Plane tickets’  ‘Cheap hotels’  Total travel score 
1. South Carolina  60  44  100  87  79  83  57  72  582 
2. Florida  83  63  82  75  62  50  52  94  561 
3. Delaware  61  51  75  99  93  61  51  66  557 
4.Mississippi 44  31  84  98  98  47  69  83  554 
5. Nevada  100  59  63  74  64  22  63  93  538 
6. Georgia  69  42  82  91  64  53  55  81  537 
7. Wyoming  59  52  64  83  89  30  100  56  533 
8. Louisiana  62  31  92  81  88  46  56  68  524 
9. New York  59  81  51  100  82  44  34  72  523 
10. Hawaii  67  100  67  40  55  38  44  100  511 

In contrast, Washington ranks as the least travel-obsessed state in the country, with the lowest total travel score of 392. The state has the lowest search levels for the phrase ‘cheap hotels’ in the country and the fourth-lowest number of searches for both the key terms ‘vacation packages’ and ‘family vacation.’ 

Utah features next in the ranking as the second least travel-obsessed state in the country. Utah has low search volumes for travel-related search terms across the board and has the second-lowest number of searches for ‘vacation packages’ in the country, with a total score of 416. 

The study found that California is the third least travel-obsessed state in the country. The Golden State has the fourth-lowest search levels for both the search terms ‘beach vacation’ and ‘travel agent’, giving a California total travel score of 418 out of a possible 800. 

The study placed New Mexico next in the ranking, placing fourth overall with a total travel score of 418, followed by Oregon, which ranked fifth with a score of 423. 

The top 10 least travel-obsessed states are rounded out by Michigan ranking in sixth place, Minnesota in seventh, followed by Wisconsin, Illinois, and Massachusetts in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively. 

A spokesperson for Family Destinations Guide commented on the study: “According to data from the Vacationer, 81% of Americans traveled in summer 2022, either internationally or domestically. This equates to approximately 35 million more American travelers than in 2021, likely due to the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions worldwide. 

This study can provide a useful indication into which areas of the country are home to the biggest travel enthusiasts, with South Carolina residents taking the crown and jet-setting away to new places and Washington residents perfectly happy sticking closer to home.” 

The top 10 least travel-obsessed states in the country 
State  ‘Cheap flights’  ‘Travel insurance’  ‘Travel agent’  ‘Vacation packages’  ‘Family vacation’  ‘Beach vacation’  ‘Plane tickets’  ‘Cheap hotels’  Total travel score 
1. Washington  56  59  48  54  56  28  50  41  392 
2. Utah 66  49  52  52  56  25  61  55  416 
3. California 55  70  46  58  60  23  43  63  418 
4.New Mexico 48  41  46  65  75  18  59  66  418 
5. Oregon 56  56  54  58  54  37  60  48  423 
6. Georgia  59  38  61  64  73  35  52  44  426 
7. Minnesota  66  46  55  68  73  34  49  42  433 
8. Wisconsin  55  42  54  69  79  34  54  47  434 
9. Illinois  60  41  63  74  77  35  38  49  437 
10. Massachusetts 51  58  56  71  78  43  36  46  439 

Family Destinations Guide is an online advice platform that provides expert knowledge and advice on travel destinations worldwide. 



