Georgia ranks as ‘travel-obsessed’ state

ATLANTA – A new study from Family Destinations Guide ranks Georgia as one of the most ‘travel-obsessed’ state in America.

Study ranks Georgia one of the most ‘travel-obsessed’ states in America

South Carolina is officially the most travel-obsessed state in America, followed by Florida and Delaware.

Half of the top 10 are located in the Southeast of the country.

Georgia ranks as the sixth most travel-obsessed state.

The research, conducted by vacation experts Family Destinations Guide, analyzed Google Trends data of the last 12 months for search terms frequently used by travel enthusiasts and often associated with traveling. These search terms were then combined to give each state a total travel score to discover America’s most and least travel-obsessed states.

The study revealed that South Carolina ranks as the most travel-obsessed state in America. With a total travel score of 582 out of a possible 800, South Carolina ranks highly across every keyword analyzed in the study. For instance, South Carolina is the state most interested in travel agencies, having the highest number of searches for the term ‘travel agent’ in the country, and is the state searching for the phrase ‘beach vacation’ the second-most in the country.

Florida ranks as the second most travel-obsessed state in the country. With a total travel score of 561, Florida is mainly interested in budget-friendly holidays. For example, the Sunshine State has the second-highest level of searches for the term ‘cheap flights’ and the third-highest level of searches for ‘cheap hotels’ in the country.

Delaware ranks as the third most travel-obsessed state in the country. The study revealed that Delaware has the highest level of searches for both the key terms ‘cheap hotels’ and ‘travel insurance’ in the country, giving Delaware a total travel score of 557.

The study placed Mississippi next in the ranking, placing fourth overall with a total travel score of 554, followed by Nevada, which ranked fifth with a score of 538.

The top 10 most travel-obsessed states are rounded out by Georgia ranking in sixth place, Wyoming in seventh, followed by Louisiana, New York, and Hawaii in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

The top 10 most travel-obsessed states in the country State ‘Cheap flights’ ‘Travel insurance’ ‘Travel agent’ ‘Vacation packages’ ‘Family vacation’ ‘Beach vacation’ ‘Plane tickets’ ‘Cheap hotels’ Total travel score 1. South Carolina 60 44 100 87 79 83 57 72 582 2. Florida 83 63 82 75 62 50 52 94 561 3. Delaware 61 51 75 99 93 61 51 66 557 4.Mississippi 44 31 84 98 98 47 69 83 554 5. Nevada 100 59 63 74 64 22 63 93 538 6. Georgia 69 42 82 91 64 53 55 81 537 7. Wyoming 59 52 64 83 89 30 100 56 533 8. Louisiana 62 31 92 81 88 46 56 68 524 9. New York 59 81 51 100 82 44 34 72 523 10. Hawaii 67 100 67 40 55 38 44 100 511

In contrast, Washington ranks as the least travel-obsessed state in the country, with the lowest total travel score of 392. The state has the lowest search levels for the phrase ‘cheap hotels’ in the country and the fourth-lowest number of searches for both the key terms ‘vacation packages’ and ‘family vacation.’

Utah features next in the ranking as the second least travel-obsessed state in the country. Utah has low search volumes for travel-related search terms across the board and has the second-lowest number of searches for ‘vacation packages’ in the country, with a total score of 416.

The study found that California is the third least travel-obsessed state in the country. The Golden State has the fourth-lowest search levels for both the search terms ‘beach vacation’ and ‘travel agent’, giving a California total travel score of 418 out of a possible 800.

The study placed New Mexico next in the ranking, placing fourth overall with a total travel score of 418, followed by Oregon, which ranked fifth with a score of 423.

The top 10 least travel-obsessed states are rounded out by Michigan ranking in sixth place, Minnesota in seventh, followed by Wisconsin, Illinois, and Massachusetts in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

A spokesperson for Family Destinations Guide commented on the study: “According to data from the Vacationer, 81% of Americans traveled in summer 2022, either internationally or domestically. This equates to approximately 35 million more American travelers than in 2021, likely due to the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions worldwide.

This study can provide a useful indication into which areas of the country are home to the biggest travel enthusiasts, with South Carolina residents taking the crown and jet-setting away to new places and Washington residents perfectly happy sticking closer to home.”

The top 10 least travel-obsessed states in the country State ‘Cheap flights’ ‘Travel insurance’ ‘Travel agent’ ‘Vacation packages’ ‘Family vacation’ ‘Beach vacation’ ‘Plane tickets’ ‘Cheap hotels’ Total travel score 1. Washington 56 59 48 54 56 28 50 41 392 2. Utah 66 49 52 52 56 25 61 55 416 3. California 55 70 46 58 60 23 43 63 418 4.New Mexico 48 41 46 65 75 18 59 66 418 5. Oregon 56 56 54 58 54 37 60 48 423 6. Georgia 59 38 61 64 73 35 52 44 426 7. Minnesota 66 46 55 68 73 34 49 42 433 8. Wisconsin 55 42 54 69 79 34 54 47 434 9. Illinois 60 41 63 74 77 35 38 49 437 10. Massachusetts 51 58 56 71 78 43 36 46 439

Family Destinations Guide is an online advice platform that provides expert knowledge and advice on travel destinations worldwide.