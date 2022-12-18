Categories
Life Style

‘Gilmore Girls’: Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano’s Relationship


Rory Gilmore’s love life remains a topic of conversation for Gilmore Girls fans. It has been over 20 years since fans met Rory Gilmore as a high school sophomore and bid her farewell, in the original series, as a college graduate. During the show’s initial run, Rory had three main love interests.

Dean Forrester served as her first significant love interest, while Jess Mariano was the bad boy who stole her away from Dean. Later, she hooked up with the sophisticated and exceedingly wealthy Logan Huntzberger. While Logan was her most significant love, many fans believe Jess was the man for her. We’ve put together a timeline of Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano’s love story for your consideration. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.