Glorious gingerbread: Norway House exhibit is back, and as good

Norway House Gingerbread Wonderland is back for the eighth year in a row, bringing whimsy and family fun to the Twin Cities.
More than 150 professional and amateur bakers entered the contest, which is inspired by the world’s largest gingerbread city exhibit in Bergen, Norway. Entrants have constructed elaborate gingerbread structures that range from a beautiful depiction of the book “The Night Before Christmas” to a cookie version of Stonehenge.
A panel of judges — Nicole Hvidsten (food editor for the Star Tribune), Jess Fleming (food editor for the Pioneer Press), cookbook author Kim Ode and Lori Ann Reinhall (Editor in Chief of The Norwegian American) — determined the “Best in Show” awards, which are depicted here. There were so many great entries that didn’t make this short list that it’s absolutely worth a trip to see the rest.
Visitors also get to participate by voting for a “People’s Choice” award. Entry is ticketed and buying your tickets online in advance is recommended.
Best Professional
“The Night Before Christmas” by Renee & Kirsten Poppenhagen
Honorable Mention: “Dayton’s Building” by Emily Antolick
Best Kids’ (Under 10)
“In the Alley” by Garret Beeck
Best Kids’ (Over 10)
“Gingerhenge” by Cole Fritsche & Tutu (Molly) Kleven
Most Koselig (Cozy)
“Cottage Holiday House” by Kathleen Smith
Honorable Mention: “Witch’s Candy Cottage” by Harper, Bailey, Nancy and Angela
Most Whimsical
“The Little Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe” by Annette Korolchuk
Honorable Mention: “Nisse Stabbur” by Holly Thorstad and Carl Fristad
Best of Minnesota
“John H. Stevens House” by Kathleen Goor and Mary Senkbeil
Honorable Mention: “Grand Avenue” by Elizabeth, Charlie and Allison Golnik
Most Beautiful Architecture
“Arctic Cathedral” by Jade Hagberg and Julia Tindell
Honorable Mention: “Tomtehallen” by Heather Vick
If you go
What: Norway House 2021 Gingerbread Wonderland exhibit
When: Through Jan. 8 (Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Closed Mondays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day)
Where: Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis
Cost: General admission, $10; members, $5; children under 12, free
More information: 612-871-2211; norwayhouse.org
