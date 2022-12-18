Hakimi speaks out as FIFA ‘try to cover up footage’ of Infantino

Hakimi and his Morocco team-mates felt hard done by after two decisions went against them at key moments during the game, leaving them to finish fourth after a historic run to the semi-finals.

Walid Regragui’s side felt they should have won a penalty against Croatia after a strong handball shout against Bruno Petkovic went unpunished, which followed another controversial call in their 2-0 defeat to France in the last four.

The African side became the first from the continent to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup after beating Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds before falling at the penultimate hurdle to France.

It remains to be seen whether Hakimi will face any retrospective action for his exchange with Infantino or whether FIFA will publicly address the incident, with the World Cup final due to take place on Sunday.