Hamza Yassin breaks down in disbelief as he wins Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing has seen a high level of talent this year with many unable to call who they thought would be crowned the 2022 champion. In the end it was Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal who were able to lift the Glitterball Trophy and will be remembered for their spectacular series in the Strictly Come Dancing history books.

The four finalists stood next to one another on the Strictly ballroom, eagerly waiting to hear who was the next Strictly champion.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced it was Hamza and Jowita who were taking home the 2022 Glitterball Trophy.

The pair broke down in tears as they realised they had been added to the Strictly Come Dancing champions list, embracing one another for their victory.

Speaking to Tess and Claudia, Hamza exclaimed: “It is hard to describe how I feel, I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita.

