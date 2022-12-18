Hamza Yassin breaks down in disbelief as he wins Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing has seen a high level of talent this year with many unable to call who they thought would be crowned the 2022 champion. In the end it was Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal who were able to lift the Glitterball Trophy and will be remembered for their spectacular series in the Strictly Come Dancing history books.
The four finalists stood next to one another on the Strictly ballroom, eagerly waiting to hear who was the next Strictly champion.
Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced it was Hamza and Jowita who were taking home the 2022 Glitterball Trophy.
The pair broke down in tears as they realised they had been added to the Strictly Come Dancing champions list, embracing one another for their victory.
Speaking to Tess and Claudia, Hamza exclaimed: “It is hard to describe how I feel, I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita.
“You are an angel disguised as a human being. You are, you are amazing and thank you to everyone out there for voting for us.
“This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I have three bits of advice that I think bare repeating.
“One, surround yourself with people who’s eyes light up when they see you coming. Two top of one mountain is the bottom of the next so keep climbing.
“And three, slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be.”
Fans were elated Hamza and Jowita were crowned the winners of the series, taking to Twitter to congratulate the pair.
Nicola Claire praised: “#StrictlyComeDancing on a cold winters evening joy to my heart – perfect.”
Marc Jowett commented: “What a journey he has been on. Thank you @HamzaYassin3 for entertaining us every week with a smile on your face. A worthy winner. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”
@Mister_Shiney added: “Well done @HamzaYassin3! Great work! It’s been a joy to see you grow and develop these last few weeks.#Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”
