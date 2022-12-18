Harry and Meghan pulled up on key ‘inconsistency’ over royal titles

Russell Myers, royal editor at The Daily Mirror, questioned why Harry and Meghan are still using the Duke and Duchess styles if they were so willing to give them up.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of the Pod Save The King podcast, he said: “Why are they still using them? Again, it’s another inconsistency. Give them up! Why are you still trading on this family that you are trashing? It is not your birthright to use [the titles] — use ‘Prince Harry’. It’s not your birthright to be trading on these titles.”

The commentator went on to criticise the documentary’s “pairing” of royal women, noting Harry’s repeated comparisons of Meghan and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. “I think there was an awful lot of that in the final three episodes,” he said. “I think it was unfair. I think that Kate came off pretty badly.”

Mr Myers continued: “And what was being forced down everyone’s throats really — the comparisons between Diana and the comparisons between the royal women.”