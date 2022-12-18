Hilarious Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Clip Highlights Airstrike Fail

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player posted a hilarious video showing their mishap with the precision airstrike killstreak item. They called in an airstrike while on a moving train in a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 match, which resulted in unintentional consequences.





The sequel to popular battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone has entered Season 2, and with the new season there’s been plenty of fresh content. The precision airstrike has been around for a while, though, and has even won rounds for Warzone players. In regular Call of Duty multiplayer, players can acquire the airstrike through a killstreak, but in Warzone 2 it’s a buyable or lootable item, so players can sometimes find it just when they need it to get themselves out of a tight spot.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Clip Highlights Epic Gas Escape

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player Tricksalot posted a video, however, showing that the precision airstrike can definitely backfire on the player. The clip starts with Tricksalot landing on a rapidly moving train and then jumping between cars and grabbing loot out of chests, including the precision airstrike. Then they jump up on the top of a train car, fire a burst into a prone enemy, and pull out the airstrike, aiming toward the front of the train and using it. After that, they go back to looting the chests. Right as Tricksalot is grabbing the items from the chest, though, disaster strikes. Their own precision airstrike hits them and kills them instantly. At least they weren’t killed by the Warzone 2 train itself.

Killstreak items in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 can be definite game changers, but they still obviously require some skill and forethought to use effectively. Players can’t just find them in a chest and randomly fire them off, as Tricksalot demonstrated in their video. That doesn’t mean that the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 killstreak items are useless, but having to watch out for friendly fire in Warzone 2 does mean that their use has to be more judicious. If players just randomly fire them off, they could end up killing themselves or their teammates and losing an otherwise winnable match.

While killstreak items in Warzone 2 might seem either too powerful or tools that make up for a lack of skill, they do add more variety to the battle royale. Of course, some killstreaks can be incredibly strong, and there were rumors of a nuke killstreak in Warzone 2, which would be a game changer. However, if it does come, players will have to go through a lot of different objectives and defend the nuke against enemy squads. Ultimately, it seems that killstreaks like the precision airstrike result in more fun gameplay and hilarious clips than anything negative.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Why Rocket League Fans May Want to Try the New Call of Duty: Warzone Game Mode