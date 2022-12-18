Holiday Craft Market and Pet Food drive held in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Sunday, ABC 27 caught up with crafters and local pet shelters alike at the Holiday Craft Market and Pet Food drive in Tallahassee.

Around 20 vintage and handmade vendors were decked out for the holidays at the pop up market outside the Community Thrift Market on Capital Circle Northeast.

A few local pet rescues were also there, bringing along their adoptable pets.

The event was a great opportunity for the public to support their local shelters and give back for the holidays.

Karen Loewen with the Community Thrift Market tells us why events like these make a difference for local businesses.

Those who attended could donate a bag of pet food in exchange for a $5 token to spend at any vendor.