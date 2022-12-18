Categories
Holiday movies hold limited appeal


Charlotte Latvala

This past weekend, my husband and I decided to do something completely different. Tread into unknown territory. Take a mistletoe-laden, twinkly, sparkly, heartwarming chance.

We decided, dear reader, to watch a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Of course, I know about Hallmark movies, the same way I know about slasher films or LSD. The thing exists, but it’s not for me. The big-city-career-gal-meets-small-town-hunk trope? Give me Sam Shepard in “Baby Boom” any day.

But I’m tired of dark. Bored with antiheroes. And after binging Season 5 of “The Crown,” I’ve had enough of doomed relationships.

People love Hallmark Christmas movies, I reasoned. And as sickeningly sweet and predictable as they sound, I’ve never given them a chance. Tis the season, after all.

But which one to pick? The decision wasn’t easy.

“Christmas Comes Twice?” “The Christmas Secret?” Maybe the intriguingly punctuated “It’s Christmas, Eve”?



