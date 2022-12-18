Homeless puppy who roamed the streets found shelter in nativity

A homeless dog who had been roaming the streets was spotted asleep in baby Jesus’ crib, after he took shelter in an outdoor nativity scene. The discovery attracted the attention of locals in Brazil back in 2008, but, with Christmas fast approaching, the heartwarming story has resurfaced once again. The nativity set was set up outside of a church located at the central square of Criciúma, a city in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

Having nowhere else to go, the apparently homeless German Shepherd puppy curled up sound asleep and considered the makeshift stable as a wonderful temporary home to sleep in.

Surrounded by plastic animals for company, and the angel to watch over it while it slept, the dog couldn’t have a better pair of eyes to ensure it stayed safe. The dog’s story echoes that of the Christmas nativity, with Mary and Joseph struggling to find a place to take refuge when Mary was about to give birth.

Spectators came the next day to see the wonderful nativity scene and found the pup next to baby Jesus. There were plenty of awws to be had as well as pictures being taken of the scene.

READ MORE: Christmas on the Farm star ‘so proud’ of Helen’s Strictly journey