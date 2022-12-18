How Cloud Computing Has Transformed Businesses and Made them

From real-time collaboration to secure storage and easy organization, cloud-based services embrace several benefits. Hardik Shah, tech consultant at Simform, shares how the cloud has completely transformed the workforce into mobile.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for remote work, video conferences, meetings, and file sharing through the cloud. As a result, cloud computing has become a savior for every kind of industry. The workplace has enhanced the employees’ productivity and accessibility and created a mobile-friendly environment.

Tools such as AWS, Dropbox, Salesforce, etc., are used almost everywhere in the modern workspace.

Why? They make collaboration and communication effortless. Let’s find out the other ways cloud computing has modernized the workplace.

Six Reasons Cloud Computing Is a Game Changer

We’ve compiled some key benefits of cloud technology to know how cloud computing has transformed businesses.

1. Modular software prioritization and SaaS

One of the most significant changes is how the software is delivered. Earlier, the software was delivered in large and monolithic packages. This was inefficient and resulted in wasted resources as users only utilized some features of the entire solution. With cloud computing, the software is delivered in modular components, which can be combined to develop a custom solution.

Compared to the previous process, this is a more efficient way of managing resources, and thus, it has allowed businesses to be agile in their operations.

Moving ahead, SaaS is one of the largest chunks of cloud spending because the variety of apps (Salesforce, Dropbox, Microsoft Office 365, and Google Workspace) delivered via SaaS is vast. SaaS apps can be accessed from anywhere through any device with an internet connection. Thus, it has made it possible for employees to work from home or anywhere worldwide.

Cloud computing and SaaS help businesses embrace scalability, integration, cost-efficiency, and time-saving.

2. Increased security

Working remotely has made businesses realize the importance of data security more than ever. However, cloud computing has enabled businesses to keep their data safe and secure while making it easier to access them from anywhere. Cloud computing also provides unique security settings in their systems for each user as it provides an extra layer of protection.

Now, organizations can focus on other areas of their business growth instead of worrying about data security or other data storage techniques.

3. Improved collaboration

For businesses, collaboration is significant. In the new normal era, the demand for collaboration tools has increased. Organizations must satisfy employees’ needs without affecting work efficiency, productivity, and security. That’s where Cloud Computing comes into the picture! Tools like Dropbox, Asana, Trello, and Google Workspace improve how teams work together.

With collaboration tools, anyone in the team can access, review, and update the files in the cloud. While maintaining productivity, these tools are entirely safe to use. They have several benefits for businesses, including,

Reduced investment

Easy file access

Scalability

Real-time updates.

Collaboration tools enhance the quality of work while minimizing the time required to complete the project.

Collaboration is undoubtedly possible without cloud computing, but it will never be as effective and engaging as it is with cloud computing solutions!

4. Working from home

Earlier, working from home seemed difficult. Most jobs required employees to work from offices as access to company resources, meetings, etc., was denied outside the premises due to security and other company protocols.

But things have drastically changed in 2022. Millions of people today work remotely, thanks to cloud computing technology. With several tools that allow integrated emails, document collaboration, video-conferencing, and instant messaging, cloud computing has helped businesses establish a work-life balance with improved productivity.

As a result, employees can leverage flexibility, save commuting costs, and focus on their health and well-being.

5. IoT and cloud computing

Many organizations are adopting IoT for smart offices to promote interaction between connecting teams. With the combination of IoT and cloud computing, sensors exchange the data with connected devices in the smart office system and help organizations adjust the work environment, improve collaboration, and identify cost-saving opportunities.

The ability to tap into the data clusters helps organizations improve their operations by better understanding the behavior of both customers and employees.

6. Document control

To keep business secure, document control is necessary. Cloud computing simplifies that by enabling businesses to edit easily, view, and share documents with internal and external users. As every change can be easily tracked, it helps avoid data tampering. Instead, it provides real-time collaboration and reduces the need for many versions of the same file floating around.

Mobility on the Cloud

Apart from the above benefits, it is worth mentioning that the cloud also supports environmental proactivity. For example, it cuts down paper waste and enhances energy efficiency.

Cloud computing offers several benefits and opportunities to the modern workplace, such as flexibility, increased collaboration, mobility, and adaptability. It has taken the workspace to the next level of proficiency and efficiency.

