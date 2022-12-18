How students can help the environment

The Covid assault helped us all understand how we should all treat ‘Mother Nature’. It was among the most crucial lessons we learned. It is our responsibility as educators to spread this understanding and awareness to the next generation. Thus, the term education is redefined to include knowledge, skills, awareness, empathy, along with a host of other need-based elements.

The new age educators are aware of the ‘New Age ‘students and the ‘New’ definition of education. They are thus making every effort for the holistic development of the students to prepare them to face the ever-evolving real world. The big question right now is what type of world will these children enter as adults; we have to ensure that it is a beautiful one. And the timing is right to begin beautifying this earth right now.

This new generation’s awareness and concern for the environment are of their best quality. I’m sure a lot of you have seen children acting like adoptive parents to abandoned pets’ in your neighbourhood. The children take good care of the stray animals. They even go above and beyond to make sure the animals are adopted and find new homes. However, there are a variety of ways for students to make significant changes with minimal effort. Let’s talk about the ways that students can contribute to the environment:

Social detox

A social detox can not only improve concentration while studying but also help you save battery life on your phone. Therefore, turn off your phone if you anticipate not using it anytime soon. Waiting until the battery is at 1% will prevent you from saving electricity.

Have a ‘green birthday’

Your birthday plans with your buddies should include planting some green friends in your neighbourhood. Of course, you can continue with your plans despite this brief detour. Just general maintenance, watering, and maintaining their health will do. Furthermore, alternative party decorations, such as party poppers and others, can be more environmentally friendly.

Start a re-cycling club

Create a recycling group at your school to take the lead. The club can also be responsible for ensuring that the classrooms are clean, adheres to proper sanitation standards, and has a recycling bin that will assist in regularly collecting recyclables. Additionally, this club can promote the idea of “Zero Food Waste” and assist with sorting cafeteria packaging so that more of it can be recycled. If the kids are inspired to do so, they can even raise money for causes close to their hearts that protect the environment.

Reduce and reuse

Purchase less since doing so saves money, raw materials, and a variety of other resources that are used to make the item. Reuse anything you can, including the empty pages of your old notebook. Give your used textbooks to the community. Avoid using plastic. conserve paper Buy regional goods. If you live close to the school, you can walk there. Globally, the next generation of students is already started putting efforts into protecting the environment. We can all contribute in a small way. Start small, but do start.

(The author is the Principal, Orchids – The International School)