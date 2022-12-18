Illiana Ancestors: Law center posts Illinois adoption laws

The Adoptee Rights Law Center is an adoptee-driven law firm founded by Gregory Luce, a Minnesota lawyer who was born and adopted in the District of Columbia. Laws in Illinois that pertain to adoption are posted at https://tinyurl.com/xvyexedb. Be sure to read readers’ comments and answers. The website also provides links to adoption laws in other states.

Massachusetts archives has early American sources

A list (with links) of 20 archives and research libraries in Massachusetts that have manuscript collections and primary sources related to early American history can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2bhx7spj. Scroll down to links to similar documents in US archives and also online databases and Massachusetts published sources.

Free Kentucky resources

The Kentucky Genealogical Society has posted links to over a dozen articles that offer genealogical research advice at https://tinyurl.com/3wk25b7t . For example, read Finding Revolutionary War Veterans in Kentucky and Finding Marriages for Formerly Enslaved Persons in Scott County, Kentucky.

Use early census records

Some researchers have avoided using early censuses (taken 1790-1830) because they do not have as much information as later census. They ARE useful however. Read genealogist Bridget M. Sunderlin’s article, How to Find and Use The Unique Early Censuses 1790-1830, at https://tinyurl.com/bdzz2enr.

Need help dating photos?

Some tips and tricks from professional photo organizers on how to date photographs can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4am3s7zf .

Use Dawes Rolls for native American genealogy

Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has provided an article, “How to use the Dawes Rolls for native American genealogy,” at https://tinyurl.com/535dpcan . “Be aware that if your purpose for your genealogical research is to prove your Native American ancestry, you will need to consult the tribe’s website for information about what is required for possible membership.”

She also provides tips for native American family history research (as well as links to helpful sites) at https://tinyurl.com/2s456fyv.

Bison uncover Canadian petroglyphs

A Smithsonian Magazine article informs readers that bison’s hooves in Canada have uncovered four petroglyphs, or rock carvings, and an ancient tool used for creating the ancient artworks—thus “fulfilling an indigenous prophecy.” Read this interesting article at https://tinyurl.com/3mc82rnt.

Gaslighting defined

According to another Smithsonian article, “gaslighting” has been the most looked up word in Mirriam Webster’s dictionary in 2022. Read the article at https://tinyurl.com/4zwmy4c4 where the term is defined as the “practice of grossly misleading someone.” For example, people suffering from Covid took up the term “medical gaslighting” to describe the medical establishment’s inappropriate dismissal of their symptoms.