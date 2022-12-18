Categories
Entertainment

I’m surprised how good Netflix Games is — these are the best


When I think of a platform to play the best games on, Netflix Games doesn’t come to mind. Heck, I’d even subscribe to Apple Arcade before thinking about scrolling through the streaming giant’s collection of Android and iOS games. That’s not a dig; the best Apple Arcade games are a treat.

This is coming from someone who is a recurring subscriber to Xbox Game Pass on PC and recently finished two Game of the Year contenders on PS5: Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök. So, of course I’m going to be looking for something a little more than Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game (opens in new tab) (yes, that’s a thing).

But then I started looking for a way to play one of the best games of the year: Immortality. This award-nominated interactive film game by Sam Barlow, the developer behind games such as Her Story and Telling Lies, garnered quite a bit of attention — its mysterious, creepy vibes are right up my alley. And wouldn’t you know it? There it was, sitting in Netflix Games, ready to download and play.

Sure, it’s also available to play on Xbox Game Pass, but as a subscriber to Netflix (and really, who isn’t these days?), you get the game bundled in with your monthly subscription. You bet I played it on Android, and after delving into Netflix’s ever-growing collection of 40 exclusive mobile games, I realized that Netflix Games isn’t complete garbage.

From thrilling tactical RPG Into the Breach to acclaimed supernatural mystery adventure Oxenfree, along with recently added gems such as Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes, Netlifx Games surprisingly has the best games around. What’s more, you’ll soon see popular beat ‘em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, the sequel to the heart-breaking Valiant Hearts: The Great War, coming in 2023.

Looking to make the most out of your Netflix subscription? Here are the best Netflix Games to play. 

 The best Netflix Games to play right now  

Immortality

(Image credit: Half Mermaid)

 Immortality 

Immortality fits Netflix Games’ memo to a tee. This interactive movie from the mind of Sam Barlow asks you one compelling question: what happened to Marissa Marcel? This rising star disappeared, leaving behind footage from three movies across three decades that were never released. With an archive of behind-the-scenes footage and reels of each movie, it’s up to you to parse through each clip to find out what happened.

What starts as an interesting look at movie development and the trials and tribulations of an up-and-coming star soon turns into something a whole lot creepier. You have the ability to play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward each clip, and jump from scene to scene by clicking on people of interest and a vast array of objects to discover new footage. While it seems simple, you’ll soon realize the spine-tingling footage you can unearth. It’s thought-provoking, to say the least.

Immortality on iOS (opens in new tab) and Android 

(Image credit: Night School Studios)

Oxenfree  



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.