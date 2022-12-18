Indiana Department of Environment Management accepting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is now accepting nominations for the upcoming 2023 Governor Awards of Environmental Excellence.

The awards go to organizations going above and beyond to make a difference in our environment. This includes areas of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources; Environmental Education/Outreach; Five Year Continuous Improvement; Greening the Government; Land Use/Conservation; Pollution Prevention; and, Recycling/Reuse.

People can submit nominations starting today. Nominated projects have to have happened in the state in either 2021 or 2022. The deadline for nominations is March 6. Awards will be presented next September.

For nomination forms and more information, visit:

idem.in.gov/partnerships/governors-awards-for-environmental-excellence/