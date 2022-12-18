India’s first metaverse-exclusive fashion show in Decentraland;

Fashion Tour launched ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’ in As a first mover in the Metaverse in India, thelaunched ‘in Decentraland , a global web3 platform. Decentraland is a 3-D digital game that is a user-owned, Ethereum-based virtual world platform, or Metaverse, allowing users to be part of a shared digital experience. It offers crypto investors a unique opportunity to buy into early-stage technology and projects. In Decentraland, users can play games, exchange collectibles, buy and sell digital real estate or wearables, socialize and interact. It is one of the oldest and most well-known metaverse platforms in the web3 space, built far before the NFT & metaverse craze took over, with many a global luxury and retail brand having set shop on the platform.

The highlight of the Fashion Tour Park in the Metaverse was India’s first metaverse-exclusive fashion show. It featured outfits from the ‘Style Gallery’ exhibit of the Fashion Tour called ‘This is not a T-shirt’ project. These were unique T-shirt outfits designed by 60 designers & homegrown fashion labels, who embellished and/or deconstructed the basic T-shirt to celebrate their authentic interpretation of the four themes of ‘Pride’ showcased in the four city chapters this year.

Speaking about the exciting new metaverse experience, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India , said, “The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour has entered a new era of fashion & lifestyle in a cutting-edge new avatar. Taking the Fashion Tour to the metaverse is an attempt to make fashion more inclusive, accessible and futuristic. We take pride in bringing the first metaverse-exclusive fashion experience in Decentraland to India. It is part of our endeavour to build a community and celebrate the ‘Pride’ of today’s youth.”

The Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park also features multiple interactive areas, gamified zones and showcase areas, with multiple engaging activities for users to interact with. Decentraland is a free to use and easy to access metaverse platform but it comes with its set of challenges too. Since it is a low-poly, scene limited platform (which allows for ease of rendering on a user’s device), there are restrictions on the kind of experiences and styles that can be built and developed in Decentraland. The Fashion Tour has made a number of novel scripting and load optimisation enhancements to ensure a visually appealing experience without compromising on user experience, considering the limitations within Decentraland.

Among the various fashion & lifestyle experiences available in the Fashion Park in Decentraland, guests can visit the Lounge, a zone that houses all the information about Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Park, where they can claim a free ‘Proof of Attendance NFT’ from the POAPBooth. At the Designer & Trial Zone, users can try-on and buy one-of-a-kind wearable NFTs from renowned designers of the tour – Shantnu and Nikhil, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock and Kunal Rawal; buying the NFT also gives users access to the real, physical outfit, making the experience truly one-of-a-kind. Users can then head to The Ramp, where they can strike a pose, walk the ramp as the showstopper or watch the live streams of the ultra-glamourous fashion shows from the Fashion Tour itself. Visitors could also visit unique Selfie Spots all around the Fashion Tour Park. And then there’s The Metaverse Treasure Hunt, an engaging activity where users must collect clues from across the Fashion Tour Park arena to stand a chance to get their hands on an iPhone 13, stylish Bluetooth earphones worth INR 15k or online shopping vouchers worth INR 5k. The Hunt began on December 1, 2022.

The Metaverse experience of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour has been incorporated and extended into on-ground shows as well, amplifying the pride narrative and making the fashion experience truly borderless. Guests attending the exclusive shows of the Fashion Tour at the 4 city editions have the opportunity to ‘Step into the Metaverse’ – an experience zone that extends various elements from Fashion Tour Park metaverse platform. Guests can interact with a Smart Mirror, where they can try-on unique wearable NFTs designed by the Fashion Tour designers, take selfies in the outfits and even get their hands on the outfits by buying these one-of-a-kind wearable NFTs – an incredibly new experience for the fashion & lifestyle elite.