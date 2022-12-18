Interactive lecture on environment and human rights held at Darb

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, organized an interactive lecture for children, at the headquarters of the National Day celebrations, in Darb Al Saai, with the aim of spreading awareness and knowledge of protecting the environment and the right to live in a clean and healthy environment.

The lecture included a story of a teacher talking to his students in the classroom, with pictures of the natural Qatari environment that reflected the great development witnessed by the State of Qatar in 2022, beaches, green parks, and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums.

The lecture focused on the FIFA World Cup stadiums, as the world’s first carbon-free and environmentally friendly stadiums.

The Director of the Programs and Education Department at NHRC Hamad Salem Al Hajri, said that the international standards that the State of Qatar is working to establish in preserving the environment constitute a model to be followed in major international tournaments and international events, and constitute a large part of the sustainable legacy that Qatar is keen to follow to achieve it for the benefit of future generations.

He added that the National Human Rights Committee is keen to educate children about the great efforts made by the state to reduce carbon emissions in all

its forms, due to the vital role that educating young people can play in the present and the future, not only by preserving this sustainable legacy, and even contribute to adapting everything around it to become environmentally friendly.

He explained that international human rights conventions stipulated the right to the environment, such as Article 12 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the Stockholm Declaration of 1972, which linked the preservation of the environment with human rights.

He added that global interest in the environment has increased over the past years as a human right that enables people to live decently and enjoy a disease-free health.