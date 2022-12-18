Is 1923 (Yellowstone prequel) on Netflix?

From the co-creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, comes another new American Western in the drama franchise. 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to the spinoff 1883, and there’s a lot to look forward to with this one. For one, the cast is absolutely star-studded, led by Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren. As the title suggests, the new show takes place in 1923 during the Great Depression as we follow the Dutton family in a different era.

Since its premiere in 2018, the TV show Yellowstone has been a huge success. The drama centers around the Dutton family and their ranch in Montana as they struggle to maintain their property and preserve their way of life. It’s currently in its fifth season.

The Western has received praise for its careful attention to detail, compelling storylines, and awesome cinematography. It’s established itself as one of the most popular shows on television, and it appears that won’t change for many years to come with all of its spinoffs. Up next, there will also be the spinoffs 6666 and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

If you’re part of the Yellowstone fandom and are excited to check out 1923, which debuts on Sunday, Dec. 18, you’ll need to know how you can watch the first episode.

How to watch the 1923 premiere

Unfortunately for us Netflix lovers, 1923 is not on Netflix and we shouldn’t expect it to be anytime soon. Just like Yellowstone and 1883, 1923 is a Paramount show, so the premiere is available to stream on Paramount+. According to Decider, the episode is also expected to air on the Paramount Network tonight at 9:09 p.m. ET and again at 11:42 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have access to Paramount+ or the Paramount Network channel and want to watch a Western on Netflix, don’t fret. There are other options like the Yellowstone shows on the streamer, including the shows Longmire and Godless, and for a more family-friendly option, Heartland.

1923 is set to run for two seasons, with eight episodes in each, according to Deadline.